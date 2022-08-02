ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Prices for Maine's premier cannabis product drop as summer temps rise

MAINE, USA — Maine's adult-use cannabis market has grown exponentially since the state opened its first eight recreational stores in October of 2020. With few locations open for sales, the supply was limited and the price for products was high. Now, nearly two years later, the price of the...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

SUV drives into Native American parade, causing multiple injuries

GALLUP, New Mexico — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police took the driver into custody Thursday evening but have yet to release details about...
GALLUP, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
newscentermaine.com

Bears rescued from storm drain in Connecticut

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury Wednesday evening. According to eyewitness and photographer Libby Lord, people in the Simsbury neighborhood heard crying throughout the night and called for help. Then, Simsbury police, the State Environmental Conservation Police and DEEP arrived at the scene.
SIMSBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy