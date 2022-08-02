4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder .

Elizabeth Griffin was arrested in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Monday. She and three other people face charges connected to the death of 25-year-old Alexis Baca . Griffin faces charges of accessory in first- and second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Police told FOX31 it is believed Baca knew at least some of the suspects, but no details were shared about the connection.

The FBI was also involved with Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies and the Las Cruces Police Department in the investigation and arrests.

