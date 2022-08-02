ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Asda, Boohoo ‘Sustainable’ Products Remain Online Despite U.K. Watchdog Investigation

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVNln_0h2FFtgs00

Click here to read the full article.

Greenwashing claims are growing, and fast-fashion retailers remain at the center — perhaps unconcerned.

Last week, the U.K.’s consumer watchdog group the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, launched public investigations into Asos , Boohoo and George at Asda on whether their green claims stack up.

More from WWD

But the latest is only part of a broader picture bubbling up.

The CMA’s investigation trails a class-action lawsuit filed against H&M last month for the alleged use of “false and misleading” environmental scorecards and advertising, and an investigation by the Norwegian Consumer Authority into outdoor brand Norrøna’s eco-marketing claims. The friction — and media brigade — led to the Sustainable Apparel Coalition pausing the transparency program that the brands (as well as many others) were part of.

“Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action — through the courts if necessary,” Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive officer of the CMA, warned in a press statement.

For Asos , the CMA found its language too “broad and vague” for collections like its “Responsible edit,” while Boohoo ’s “Ready for the Future” men’s sustainable range and George’s “George for Good” were also said to be more environmentally sustainable than they actually are.

As of publication, some 4,000 items (including basics, athleticwear and more) still carry the “George for Good” moniker on Asda ’s website and 350 goods still carry Boohoo’s “Ready for the Future” label online. Meanwhile, Asos’ “Responsible Edit” filter no longer appears in the website’s browsing menu.

Though the CMA provided no additional updates to WWD as of Tuesday, the organization said it has been engaging with the three firms since January, and its latest plea outlines its concerns as it continues to obtain evidence surrounding green claims. In public statements, the companies said they would cooperate during the investigation. What happens next could be a shift in how the companies pledge to operate, a visit to court to process potential consumer violations or a closed case without further action.

Two years ago, Boohoo lost 23 percent of its value in one day, equating to $1.35 billion in losses, amid reports of modern slavery in its Leicester supply chain .

Attentive to industry controversy surrounding companies like Boohoo, Kristin Dorsey, vice president of marketing at Linc, a customer experience automation platform for brands like Levi’s and Eddie Bauer, told WWD that delays or silence in greenwashing cases can be a “death sentence” for brands.

“Now more than ever, proactive communication is key to building trust and loyalty with customers,” she said. “This is especially true for building trust with Gen Z customers, who place even higher importance on a brand’s values compared to past generations. It’s best to stay out in front and offer full transparency.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
BUSINESS
WWD

Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options

RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tiffany and Gucci’s dip into crypto is a balance of reputation and revenue

This week, Tiffany & Co., Gucci and FC Barcelona all dove deeper into the crypto sphere with partnerships in the digital asset world. Tiffany launched NFTiffs — it’ll sell 250 NFTs for about 30 ether, around $50,000, to CryptoPunks holders, who will be able to redeem custom pendants in the style of their CryptoPunk NFT.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Cma#H M#Asos
BBC

M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK

Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers

Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Now Running Same-Day Delivery for Pacsun, Diesel

Click here to read the full article. Amazon appears to be pulling out all the stops in its ongoing battle with employees attempting to unionize, while the company is now operating same-day delivery for retailers including Pacsun and forging ahead on new real estate investments. ‘Neutralize’ the threat A recent Recode report reveals how the e-commerce giant is looking to quell ongoing labor strife. In particular, the report details how Amazon strategized to befriend allies of its critics in an effort to “neutralize” its detractors and launch feel-good initiatives to convert the media and local politicians into company boosters. The internal May 2021...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU

Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
WWD

Guess Inc. Heir Launching Her Own Clothing Line

Click here to read the full article. The Guess brand has been known for all things denim ever since the early ’80s when four brothers from the south of France landed in Los Angeles and started their own blue jeans label. Over the next 50 years, the company has morphed into a $2.6 billion publicly traded venture, with the Marciano family still a major shareholder and some members continuing as part of the operation. Now, the next generation is putting its own mark on the fashion industry.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Suspects Still Being Sought in Mall of America Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Police are still seeking two suspects involved in Thursday’s shooting in a Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. No injuries have been reported.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts During a media briefing Thursday night, Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges called on the suspects to “Please turn yourself in. But should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will not stop until we lock you up.” Video footage indicated an altercation between...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WWD

How NFTs Are Democratizing the Fashion Industry

Click here to read the full article. NFTs have been the talk of the fashion industry for several months now, bringing a new level of exclusivity and opportunities to turn digital designs and collections into extremely valuable and unique collectors’ items. With so much potential, it’s largely a time for experimentation for brands as they navigate the metaverse and find a meaningful place in it. Companies like SmartMedia Technologies, a Web 3.0 platform that drives first-party data acquisition, user engagement and loyalty across digital- and mobile-first audiences, are one part of that navigation, helping brands to understand what the industry should...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Moncler is pushing the accelerator on the development of its footwear category, which has become a key strategic priority. The brand will launch its new footwear collection later this month and in September.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers Trend Although the category is expected to reach about 10 percent of revenues in 2025, chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini believes footwear is a way to connect with Moncler’s global communities, not only a business driver. “Moncler’s footwear business has been...
APPAREL
Cadrene Heslop

Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022

Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
WWD

Buffalo David Bitton Enters the Kohl’s Mix

Kohl’s has added the Buffalo David Bitton label to its assortment, elevating its denim assortment in stores and online. The move follows Kohl’s recent launch of Levi’s SilverTab brand. Buffalo and SilverTab are both being offered through January 2023, though it’s possible the agreements get extended.
BEAUTY & FASHION
freightwaves.com

UPS again named world’s most valuable logistics brand

For the eighth consecutive year, UPS Inc. has been named the world’s most valuable logistics brand by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. According to a report published Tuesday by the London-based branding firm, UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) brand value in 2022 increased by 28% year over year to reach a value of $38.5 billion. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) was second at $26.6 billion. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was third at $22.8 billion.
INDUSTRY
Hypebae

Hugo Boss Is Now Providing a Virtual Reality Try-On Service

German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss just announced a virtual try-on service in partnership with Reactive Reality, a leading 3D digitization technology company. The partnership enables consumers across Germany, the U.K. and France to utilize body measurement-based shopping through personalized avatars. Thanks to Reactive Reality’s patented AR solution, PICTOFiT, users can now create individual mannequins that match their exact measurements on the Hugo Boss online store and try on different outfit combinations in the virtual dressing room.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?

Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy