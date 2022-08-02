Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program

Read on www.brproud.com
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Education holds first-time School Safety Summit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Following the tragic loss of 19 children and two teachers in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the center of debate across the country. “We don’t have the luxury, we don’t have the luxury in time and space today to...
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
lailluminator.com
Who’s traveling to Europe with Gov. Edwards?
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 10-day trip to Europe to examine new flood control infrastructure used in Amsterdam and France will include a delegation of state leaders and business executives with an interest in coastal protection. The delegation will include:. Gov. John Bel Edwards. First Lady Donna Edwards. Donald Ray...
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish hosts Louisiana Department of Education press conference
The Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. "This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state," Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49 percent of...
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
KPLC TV
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
westcentralsbest.com
Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on August 3, 2022, that their Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
