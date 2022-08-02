10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes

Read on www.wbir.com
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
Rangers searching the Smokies for missing man after finding his car in the park
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Family and friends are spreading the word about a missing 24-year-old man last heard from on Sunday. Bryce Evans was reported missing on Aug. 1, according to the Knoxville Police Department. No one has heard from Evans since July 31 around 1 p.m....
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before taking off early Wednesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
WSMV
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
1450wlaf.com
Car crashes into home; one person injured
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was quite a unique site; a car inside a home, and the path it traveled to enter the home was rather lengthy. Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, first responders from La Follette Fire and Police along with the Campbell County EMS responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Loop Road, not far from the Tennessee Avenue-Loop and Claiborne Roads split.
WATE
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
newstalk987.com
KFD Responds To West Knoxville Fatal Crash
Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to a fatal crash in West Knoxville this morning. According to a release, The crash happened on the ramp connecting I-40 East and Pellisippi Parkway, when a women went off the road and hit a tree. Bystanders pulled the women from the car before it...
CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State and local agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane at 3 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found four people dead inside. All are believed to be adults and related.
Serving beyond the flames | Knox County Rural Metro Fire trains new rescue tactics
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County fire department is adding another tool to its belt. The Rural Metro Fire Department adding extra training and credentials to be able to expand its services. Firefighters are getting hands-on training simulating a rescue operation. Firefighters don't just run into fires, they...
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
FOX Carolina
Pounds of drugs seized during recent traffic stops in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently seized over six pounds of drugs during three separate vehicle stops. Deputies said in total, they took 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 33.6 grams of Fentanyl, and 7.2 grams of heroin. They added that four people were also charged in connection with the drugs.
