ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes

WBIR
WBIR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbir.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Registration#State Law#State Highway#Kpd#Tn Code#Crashe
WSMV

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1450wlaf.com

Car crashes into home; one person injured

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was quite a unique site; a car inside a home, and the path it traveled to enter the home was rather lengthy. Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, first responders from La Follette Fire and Police along with the Campbell County EMS responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Loop Road, not far from the Tennessee Avenue-Loop and Claiborne Roads split.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash

State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KFD Responds To West Knoxville Fatal Crash

Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to a fatal crash in West Knoxville this morning. According to a release, The crash happened on the ramp connecting I-40 East and Pellisippi Parkway, when a women went off the road and hit a tree. Bystanders pulled the women from the car before it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State and local agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane at 3 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found four people dead inside. All are believed to be adults and related.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
FOX Carolina

Pounds of drugs seized during recent traffic stops in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently seized over six pounds of drugs during three separate vehicle stops. Deputies said in total, they took 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 33.6 grams of Fentanyl, and 7.2 grams of heroin. They added that four people were also charged in connection with the drugs.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy