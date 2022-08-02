Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen at transit station

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO