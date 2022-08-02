Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen at transit station

Read on www.ksdk.com
Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports
ST. LOUIS — A source tells 5 On Your Side a woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning. The source told 5 On Your Side the woman's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex.
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for robbery, murder in Madison, Illinois
ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man was sentenced to prison for 75 years after he was found guilty of a 2021 murder in Madison, Illinois. William Jenkins, 45, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for first-degree murder and 10 more years for armed robbery in connection with the death of Andre Hutson.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
'It was spiritual' | Accused transit station killer speaks at court hearing
ST. LOUIS — Montrel Alexander questioned a judge Wednesday who said she believed he was a danger to society. "I am not a threat to society, I've been followed by people, I've been trying to leave town," the 21-year-old told Judge Calea Stovall-Reid. She then summarized some of the...
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
Shooting in Hamilton Heights leaves one dead Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blackstone shortly after 3:15 a.m. Police said they found a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound....
St. Francois Co. woman hopes to lower legal BAC to .04 for first responders
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County mother has successfully lobbied more than 20 states to consider changing their drunk driving laws, and now she’s taking aim at the legal limit for first responders. “It’s very concerning,” said Cecilia Williams. That’s how Cecilia Williams describes...
20-year-old dead after shooting near DeBaliviere Place Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — A 20-year-old was shot near DeBaliviere Place, later dying at a local hospital on Tuesday night. The shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Pershing at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to St. Louis police. Officers found the victim laying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
Off-duty police officer arrested after Belleville shooting Sunday night injures 3
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police said three people were hurt in a fight that escalated to a shooting Sunday morning in Belleville, and police say the suspected shooter was an off-duty Illinois police officer. The Belleville Police Department is investigating what happened near Main Street at about 2 a.m. that...
St. Charles police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
Road safety changes could be coming to Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — On a clear, summer night, a steady stream of folks flocked to St. Louis favorite: Ted Drewes. When some scooped up their good treats, on their minds was also a bad incident that happened outside the popular custard stand,. "I can't imagine. There's no words," said...
17-year-old boy dies after shooting near Carr Square in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Carr Square early Tuesday morning. Jamari Adams, of St. Louis, was identified as the victim by St. Louis police Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, according to...
15-year-old shot in St. Louis early Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot in St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, according to St. Louis police. Officers arrived at the location and found the girl inside the residence. The girl was shot...
Man dies inside a home after being shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man believed to be in his 20s died from gunshot wounds in a home Monday morning on North 20th Street. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call for a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street.
St. Louis police: Woman shot during attempted carjacking at pharmacy
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking at a St. Louis Walgreens, St. Louis police said. St. Louis police said it received a call for a shooting at the Walgreens located at 1400 North Grand Boulevard. Officers on the scene located a...
Police seeking help identifying vehicle that hit and killed 17-year-old on Chippewa Street
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police need help identifying the vehicle that hit and killed 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard Friday night. Nikolai, a student at CBC High School, was walking from the Enterprise Bank & Trust parking lot towards Ted Drewes on Chippewa when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck. This caused him to fall into the eastbound lane where a Ford Fusion also struck the teen.
Former top police official writes in support of indicted ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
ST. LOUIS — John Collins-Muhammad has a friend in former police leader Lawrence O'Toole. O'Toole is a former assistant police chief who also had previously served as interim chief before he retired in May as part of a deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit against the city. On July 22, he weighed in on the high-profile corruption case involving Collins-Muhammad, a former city alderman.
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
