Letterboxing Challenge winners declared
The Christian County Literacy Council wrapped up its Letterboxing Challenge and announced three winners from among 12 teams that submitted their answers to questions about Kentucky authors by the deadline last weekend. They were among 23 teams that registered for the challenge.
The winners and their prizes are:
- The Goonies (Lora Farrell, captain), $200.
- The Shark and the Guppy (Vickie Cotthoff, captain), $100.
- KyTravelers (Carol Barnett, captain), $50.
