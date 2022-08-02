ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Letterboxing Challenge winners declared

 2 days ago

The Christian County Literacy Council wrapped up its Letterboxing Challenge and announced three winners from among 12 teams that submitted their answers to questions about Kentucky authors by the deadline last weekend. They were among 23 teams that registered for the challenge.

The winners and their prizes are:

  • The Goonies (Lora Farrell, captain), $200.
  • The Shark and the Guppy (Vickie Cotthoff, captain), $100.
  • KyTravelers (Carol Barnett, captain), $50.

Hoptown Chronicle

School prayer walks slated Sunday

Tiger Connection, a citizen group that advocates for students and schools in Christian County, is organizing prayer walks in advance of the new school year. Participants are asked to meet outside local schools at 6 p.m. Sunday. “Choose any school in the district and gather with others to pray and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Christian County Schools accepting gift card donations for Kentucky flood victims

HOPKINSVILLE, KY - Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) has announced they will begin accepting gift card donations in response to the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gift cards will be collected through Friday, August 12. Anyone wishing to donate to the efforts can drop off gift cards to the finance department at the central office at 200 Glass Ave. during regular business hours.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Barn Owls Relocated In Southern Trigg County

For local homeowners, it’s easy to dismiss property pests like raccoons, snakes, bees and hornets, stray dogs, cats and the armored armadillo — many of which can be taken care of with a phone call to county animal control, or a simple deterrent. But what happens when a...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Retired HFD Firefighter Tony Harris Honored At Council Meeting

A man who has dedicated more than two decades of his life to helping the citizens of Hopkinsville and over half a century of coaching our youth was recognized at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting Tuesday night. During awards and recognitions, Chief Steve Futrell recognized Tony Harris, who retired in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
whvoradio.com

LBL To Host 26th Annual Hummingbird Festival This Weekend

If you love hummingbirds, Land Between the Lakes is the place will be the place to be this weekend. The Friends of Land Between the Lakes will host its 26th annual Hummingbird Festival at the Woodlands Nature Station on Saturday and Sunday. Officials of Friends of LBL say hummingbird lovers...
CADIZ, KY
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
whopam.com

CCPS preparing for first day of school

The Christian County Public School system’s first day of school is quickly approaching and a lot of preparation has been and will be done for the district to be ready. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says open house events at the elementary schools were well attended by families Tuesday night. Almost...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
trazeetravel.com

Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Christian County vs Mayfield

The Christian County Colonels hosted the Mayfield Cardinals in the first preseason scrimmage for both teams. YourSportsEdge.Com was at the Stadium of Champions and got these pics from the game. Check em out. Christian County vs Mayfield.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Blueberry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Blueberry! Blueberry was surrendered to the shelter because he did not have the space to run and play in the home he was at. Blueberry has stolen a lot of staff members’ hearts while he has been at the BGWC Humane Society. He LOVES tennis balls and will chase one as long as you let him. He is also HOUSEBROKEN, CRATE TRAINED, and knows basic commands such as sit and stay! For more information about how you can adopt Blueberry or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Food vendors announced for Saturday’s Taste of the Town

Organizers for the Taste of the Town on Saturday at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. have announced the food vendors that are confirmed for the event. They include Big Papa’s Hickory Smoked BBQ, Janae’s Italian Ice, Miss Mollies Eats and Sweets, On the Flyy, Her Sweet Fix, G’s BBQ, It’z a Philly Thing, Zilla’s Pit BBQ, Honey Bee’s Bakery, Meals by Booch and Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Eats.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of rain fell over western Kentucky Friday morning. We’re told there was at least one water rescue in Central City and no one was hurt. We know crews are watching low-lying areas on South and North Second Streets.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
