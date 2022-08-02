Traffic Alert: Congestion, lane blockage on Hooper Road at Joor

Read on www.brproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are responding to a Thursday (August 4) evening hit and run on Dalrymple Drive near E. State Street and May Street. The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. There is no word on whether the crash resulted...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Greenwell Springs Rd. near Denham Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday, August 3 crash on Old Greenwell Springs Road and Denham Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. and Central Police Department are responding to the scene. There is no word on the extent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
brproud.com
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
brproud.com
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Search is on for vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake. Killian PD says the public should be on the lookout for a “Maroon Mazda with substantial front end damage.”
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Wednesday (August 3) crash on Dyer Road occurred near the intersection of Charlton Road and Brown Road, officials say. The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident. Officials later confirmed...
brproud.com
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it...
brproud.com
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say all lanes are open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay, as of 2:15 p.m., Thursday (August 4) afternoon. The left lane was temporarily blocked due to a crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Though the left lane is now open,...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
brproud.com
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at North Blvd, near N 20th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 2 crash on North Boulevard near the intersection of N. 20th Street and S. 21st Street. The incident occurred around 2:56 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Crash along I-12 East at LA 63 now cleared, all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 East just past LA 63 has been cleared and all lanes are open as of 10 p.m. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and had the right lane blocked for over an hour. But now, area...
wbrz.com
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0