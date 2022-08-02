ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

St. Mary government receives another $2.3 million in Ida mitigation funding

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
St. Mary
stmarynow.com

St. Mary students increase LEAP scores in math, science

St. Mary public school students increased their math and science scores in LEAP testing during the 2021-22 school year. The percentage of St. Mary students achieving “Basic or above” in math increased at all tested levels in grades 3 through 8, the school district said in a press release Thursday. The percentage of students scoring at the "Basic or above" level rose in four of six grade levels.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband

Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitigation#Hurricane Ida#The Governor S Office#The Yokely Pump Station#National Guard#Homeland Security
stmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Mayoral mania in the November elections

A healthy portion of the statewide voter turnout yielded by the current election cycle will be driven by the middle of the November ballot. That’s where you’ll find mayoral contests in nearly every corner of Louisiana. Hundreds of candidates in 49 different parishes have signed up for these...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
brproud.com

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy