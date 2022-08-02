St. Mary government receives another $2.3 million in Ida mitigation funding

Read on www.stmarynow.com
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
WAFB.com
Louisiana to receive $134 million of additional federal funding to improve infrastructure
Federal student loan repayments set to restart at end of month. It’s been more than 2 years since nearly 40 million Americans have had to repay their federal student loans. Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl. Updated: 1 hour ago. A mother is behind bars for allegedly...
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish hosts Louisiana Department of Education press conference
The Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. "This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state," Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49 percent of...
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
stmarynow.com
St. Mary students increase LEAP scores in math, science
St. Mary public school students increased their math and science scores in LEAP testing during the 2021-22 school year. The percentage of St. Mary students achieving “Basic or above” in math increased at all tested levels in grades 3 through 8, the school district said in a press release Thursday. The percentage of students scoring at the "Basic or above" level rose in four of six grade levels.
St. Martinville Man Retires From DOTD After 67 Years on the Job
When he started, he was a student-employee and, in that same year, he became a permanent employee of the department. That year was 1955.
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
Pumps working overtime in St. Landry Parish save neighborhood homes from severe flooding
Flash flooding alarmed some St. Landry Parish residents Wednesday afternoon
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Mayoral mania in the November elections
A healthy portion of the statewide voter turnout yielded by the current election cycle will be driven by the middle of the November ballot. That’s where you’ll find mayoral contests in nearly every corner of Louisiana. Hundreds of candidates in 49 different parishes have signed up for these...
Illegal dumping in St. Landry Parish out of control
Officials in St. Landry Parish say illegal trash dumping has been a growing problem and has gotten out of control.
Take Extra Caution on Lake Martin as it is Drained
For those who frequent Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish, you may soon have something new to look at in the lake.
St. Landry School Board to consider eliminating corporal punishment
Also on the Thursday agenda are a resolution about the parish's GAP insurance, staff dress code revisions and the parish Pupil Progression Plan for the upcoming school year.
brproud.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
KTBS
Louisiana utility regulators blame Entergy for creating grid dependent on costly gas
Democrats on the Louisiana Public Service Commission last week, July 27, 2022, blamed Entergy Louisiana for the “mess,” saying the utility giant ignored calls to diversify its sources of fuel for power generation. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) With Louisiana residents receiving unprecedentedly high electricity bills, Democrats on...
