New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday is the second day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park. Wednesday’s events include Open Class judging starting at 9 a.m. along with a horse show. The midway and carnival rides open at 1 p.m. A presentation from the fire department will also start at 1 p.m. in the Exhibition Building. Tropical fish judging will also take place in the Meeting Hall at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m. there will be cat judging in the Stone Wing of East Gate Hall. There will also be pig, duck and goat races happening at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a Dairy Fitting competition and finally, at 7:30, Carly Pearce will be taking the Grandstand stage.

MARATHON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO