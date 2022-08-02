New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau

Read on www.wsaw.com
WSAW
Avoiding parking tickets at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people are choosing to park inside the Wisconsin Valley Fair grounds, while others opt to park in neighborhoods and not pay the parking fee. But beware, the Wausau Parking Patrol is monitoring the streets for illegal parking. The Wausau Police Department said they’ve given out...
2 Wausau pools to close this weekend
Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Beginning Ditching Project on W. McMillan on Monday
The City of Marshfield will be starting their portion of the ditching project on W. McMillan St. from Lincoln Ave. extending west approximately 1200 ft., beginning Monday, August 8th. The Street Division will be constructing head/end walls for the new culverts set in place, adding a culvert on the west...
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
wxpr.org
Rainbow dam maintenance requires bridge closure, detour around County Highway D
If your route takes you over the Rainbow Flowage Dam in Oneida County, you’re going to want to give yourself more time starting Monday morning. The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company has been doing routine maintenance on the dam for the last two construction seasons. To finish the project, the...
WSAW
Wisconsin Valley Fair continues for second day at Marathon Park Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday is the second day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park. Wednesday’s events include Open Class judging starting at 9 a.m. along with a horse show. The midway and carnival rides open at 1 p.m. A presentation from the fire department will also start at 1 p.m. in the Exhibition Building. Tropical fish judging will also take place in the Meeting Hall at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m. there will be cat judging in the Stone Wing of East Gate Hall. There will also be pig, duck and goat races happening at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a Dairy Fitting competition and finally, at 7:30, Carly Pearce will be taking the Grandstand stage.
WSAW
North Wausau Fire Department to receive part of $8 million grant from state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Wausau Fire Department is receiving a $33,000 grant from the state of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers was at the department this morning to announce the investment. $8 million total will be assorted to other departments throughout the state, as well. The money’s coming from the American Rescue Plan and will help with E-M-S Services in Wausau.
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
Wausau committee gives preliminary nod to $45M Riverlife multi-family housing project
Members of Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday voted to approve a $45 million housing project in the north zone of the Riverlife District, one of two proposals received in the latest round of requests. The project, from Mosinee-based S.C. Swiderski, LLC, relies on about $6.75 million in taxpayer...
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
wxpr.org
Wood County bridge renamed to honor fallen deputy
A Wood County bridge now has a new name, dedicating itself to the life of a fallen Sheriff's Deputy. Deputy LaVonne Zenner was killed in a car accident 33 years ago on Wednesday. Zenner, a graduate of the Police Science program at Mid State Technicall College, worked for the Pittsville...
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
WSAW
City of Merrill names interim city administration team
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Common Council appointed a joint team to act as interim city administrators Wednesday night. During a closed session meeting, the council interviewed three internal candidates who had applied to act as interim administrator after the current administrator, Dave Johnson, announced his retirement. The council...
WSAW
The animals have arrived to the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The animals arrived at the Wisconsin Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. While fairgoers are excited to see the animals, 4-H kids have been waiting all year for the fair. “Bringing the animals allows kids who normally don’t experience much farm life to get out and work...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wausau man facing 5th OWI after serious moped crash
A Wausau man admitted to the intensive care unit after allegedly crashing his moped while intoxicated is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, less than a year after his fourth conviction. Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. June 24 to County Road WW for a report of a moped crash...
WJFW-TV
Pine Lake Park Updates 8-4-22
Committee in Pine Lake proceeding with park updates. RHINELANDER- When it comes to playing at the park, Diana Harris has her hands full. Luckily,…
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Bus. 51 lane reduction will be bad for business
Editor’s note: The December 2021 resolution from the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors was to “strongly disagree,” not censure, the city over the Bus. 51 proposed plans. Also, a “road diet” is not two lanes, but rather one lane of traffic in each direction with a center-turn lane.
