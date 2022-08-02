Read on www.stmarynow.com
Related
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Mayoral mania in the November elections
A healthy portion of the statewide voter turnout yielded by the current election cycle will be driven by the middle of the November ballot. That’s where you’ll find mayoral contests in nearly every corner of Louisiana. Hundreds of candidates in 49 different parishes have signed up for these...
stmarynow.com
neonatal intensive care unit
The fifth annual Petite Bijoux Pageant will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Gheens Community Center, 1783 La. 654, in Gheens. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
stmarynow.com
Patterson receives award for Outreach program
Patterson's Outreach program, in which city government and faith-based organizations work together to offer senior citizens a take-away meal each Wednesday, received honorable mention in the Louisiana Municipal Association's Community Development Community Achievement category. Outreach recently served more than 400 meals in a single day. Franklin also received an honorable mention for its renovation of the City Hall's third floor for use as a museum. Shown from left are association Executive Director John Gallagher, Patterson Councilman Lee Condolle; Outreach Director Allise Jennings-Salazar; Mayor Rodney Grogan and outgoing association President Michael Chauffee.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City gets funding for sidewalks, walking app
Walking around Morgan City will become a more pleasant experience thanks to two sources of funding on which the City Council took action at the July 26 meeting. The larger of the two items is a $930,000 award from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The money comes from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stmarynow.com
TONY C. WEBB
Tony C. Webb, 60, a native of Patterson and resident of Napoleonville, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in New Salem Baptist Cemetery in Patterson.
stmarynow.com
Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament
First place, Dwain Arceneaux (class champion), Thibodaux, 5-1, 39.6; second place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 4-2, 59.2; and third place, Clay Canty, Morgan City, 3-2, 14.0. First, Kevin Kinslow, Morgan City, 5-0, 10.5; second, Randy Giroir, Berwick, 3-2, 22.5; and third, Jim Guzdial, Patterson, 3-3, 18.0. Class Blue. First, Sharla...
stmarynow.com
The Petite Bijoux Pageant benefits Terrebonne NICU
The fifth annual Petite Bijoux Pageant will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Gheens Community Center, 1783 La. 654, in Gheens. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Terrebonne General Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit and Petite Bijoux Project programs to support families with babies in the hospital’s NICU.
stmarynow.com
St. Mary students increase LEAP scores in math, science
St. Mary public school students increased their math and science scores in LEAP testing during the 2021-22 school year. The percentage of St. Mary students achieving “Basic or above” in math increased at all tested levels in grades 3 through 8, the school district said in a press release Thursday. The percentage of students scoring at the "Basic or above" level rose in four of six grade levels.
RELATED PEOPLE
stmarynow.com
Dinner is served: Berwick cuts ribbon for food truck court
A crowd turned out late Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting at Berwick's new Lighthouse Food Truck Court, 3278 First St. Officials are encouraging food truck owners to be open there 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Vendors included FlamiNGuyen Vietnamese Cuisine, Body by Thomas, Jones Specialty Foods, The Southern Spread and Lily Bea's Snoballs.
stmarynow.com
Marcus Jones run slated for Sept. 3
The 25th annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5K Run will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 3 in downtown Morgan City. Participants will start at Morgan City City Hall located at 512 First St. and wind their way through historic down-town before ending at Lawrence Park.
stmarynow.com
ROBERT 'BOB' EMMANUEL ADAMS
Robert “Bob” Emmanuel Adams, age 77, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Robert was born February 10, 1945 to the late Alvin “Van” and Virginia Dimiceli Adams. Robert was a graduate of Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University. His lifelong...
stmarynow.com
DONALD JOSEPH KELLER
Donald Joseph Keller, 75, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born October 11, 1946, in Morgan City, the son of Henry Peter Keller Sr. and Doris LeBlanc Keller. Donald was drafted into the Vietnam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stmarynow.com
GERALDINE BARBIER
Born October 24, 1932, Geraldine (Dean) Theresa Landry Barbier passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX. Dean was born and reared in Berwick. She graduated salutatorian from Morgan City High School and for two years attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI), now known as the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Her career began at Holy Cross Catholic Church where she worked for many years as a secretary for the parish and ended with her retirement as an accountant for Marine Electric.
stmarynow.com
Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police
St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
stmarynow.com
Seven local arrests include shoplifting, battery on dating partner charges
Local authorities reported seven arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including charges of domestic battery and shoplifting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. --Rachelle Deanna Madison, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday...
stmarynow.com
VFW post plans Purple Heart event Sunday in Berwick
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12182 will honor veterans wounded in combat with a Purple Heart ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday on the Berwick riverfront. The public is invited, and those with a Purple Heart family member may bring a photo of their veteran to be honored. This is a remembrance is for living and deceased Purple Heart recipients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stmarynow.com
Three arrests Monday by parish, Morgan City officers
Morgan City and St. Mary authorities reported three arrests Monday on charges including marijuana possession and illegal carrying of a weapon. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 41 complaints and made these arrests:. --Larry James Pommier Jr., 39, Breaux...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 4-5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:08 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Warrant arrest. 7:39 a.m. 500 block of Willow Street; Animal Complaint. 9:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street;...
stmarynow.com
THERESA ALCINA BLANCHARD
Theresa Alcina Blanchard passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 93. Theresa was loved and admired by so many. As a devoted Catholic, her Faith in God gave her strength throughout her life. She was happiest when her family was together sharing stories, dancing, and laughing. Her positive and joyful outlook on life was an encouragement to all. Known to many as Momma T, her smile was infectious and loved to dance the night away.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police arrest man on drug, gun charges
Morgan City police arrested a Franklin man on gun and drug charges Tuesday. Franklin police say a man turned himself in after being named in a warrant alleging attempted murder in July 23 shooting. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department...
Comments / 0