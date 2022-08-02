Theresa Alcina Blanchard passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 93. Theresa was loved and admired by so many. As a devoted Catholic, her Faith in God gave her strength throughout her life. She was happiest when her family was together sharing stories, dancing, and laughing. Her positive and joyful outlook on life was an encouragement to all. Known to many as Momma T, her smile was infectious and loved to dance the night away.

