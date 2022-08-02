Mike Tollin joins Northern Colorado Owlz, Future Legends Complex as adviser, partner

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento is the new home to a Major League Football team.Adam Mclean is the commissioner of the new sports group, M.L.F. He says Sacramento is one of 18 teams across the country that will compete in the new league starting October 2022."We're not saying we're competing with the N.F.L because we're in Sacramento, we're in Oakland, we're in West Virginia, we're in markets where there is not an N.F.L presence," McLean said.The yet-to-be-named team will play at Cal Expo's Heart Health Park, the same venue as the Sacramento Republic FC.When asked about where he will get players, McLean said this, "Only about 1.6% college ball players go on and play professional football. So there's a huge demand, a ton of talent."The new league plans to keep games affordable to attract families, saying that the average ticket will be around $50.This is not the first time Sacramento had a professional football team. A decade ago, the city was the home to the U.F.L's Mountain Lions. In the 1990s, Sacramento was the home of the Gold Miners and the Surge.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO