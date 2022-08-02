Mike Tollin joins Northern Colorado Owlz, Future Legends Complex as adviser, partner

Read on ballparkdigest.com
Great-grandchildren of Hall of Famer Mel Hein continue family sports tradition
Sons and daughters of former Taft High stars continue sports tradition established decades ago by Pro Football Hall of Famer Mel Hein.
Hilinski family named by ESPN among biggest powerbrokers shaping college football
ESPN'S LIST OF the 11 biggest powerbrokers shaping college football includes Mark and Kym Hilinski, the parents of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski. Their inclusion is for mental health, the field Mark and Kym have become hugely involved in after Tyler tragically took his own life back in January of 2018.
Great coaches spurred Dick Vermeil but John Wooden's advice fueled Hall-of-Fame career
Dick Vermeil worked with some of the greatest football coaches, but it was advice from John Wooden at UCLA that prompted the coach's great career.
Five New Members to Be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame
There will be five new members and several champion swim teams added to Cardinal O’Hara High School’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony set for Nov. 12, according to a Cardinal O’Hara High School release. The inductees are Stephen Buonato ‘82, Robert Dumont ‘86, Kate Dessart-Mager ‘02,...
NFL
The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career
In today's comic book-crazed world of entertainment, we are inundated with superheroes. As a father of seven, I am not allowed to miss a single one of the genre's perpetually hyped movie releases -- and often, conversations at our dinner table revolve around the incredible superpowers of each character and the amazing feats they achieve.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1977: New shoe brand emerging
Some 45 years ago I was beginning to make sales calls for the local radio station, one of which took me to the new venture of two of my high school classmates and football teammates. World Sporting Goods had set up shop in the Village Center on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney. Bruce Cotterman and Doug Knupp were open for business and had just returned from a major sporting trade show.
ELITE OF THE ELITE: BHS prep only 1 of 20 in nation at hoop heaven
NBA All-Time great Damian Lillard, renown train Phil Beckner bring together 20 preps and 20 college players for unrivaled experience. Let’s make this simple. Twenty high school basketball players throughout the nation were invited to this week’s Damian Lillard Formula Zero Camp in Portland, Ore. Bartlesville’s David Castillo...
Pat McAfee to Host College Football Version of ‘ManningCast’
The NFL “ManningCast” concept is coming to college football — starring Pat McAfee. McAfee announced on his show on Thursday that he’ll be hosting six simulcasts for ESPN college football games this season. The program is powered by ManningCast pioneer Peyton Manning and his company Omaha...
Professional football is coming back to Sacramento, but not the NFL
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento is the new home to a Major League Football team.Adam Mclean is the commissioner of the new sports group, M.L.F. He says Sacramento is one of 18 teams across the country that will compete in the new league starting October 2022."We're not saying we're competing with the N.F.L because we're in Sacramento, we're in Oakland, we're in West Virginia, we're in markets where there is not an N.F.L presence," McLean said.The yet-to-be-named team will play at Cal Expo's Heart Health Park, the same venue as the Sacramento Republic FC.When asked about where he will get players, McLean said this, "Only about 1.6% college ball players go on and play professional football. So there's a huge demand, a ton of talent."The new league plans to keep games affordable to attract families, saying that the average ticket will be around $50.This is not the first time Sacramento had a professional football team. A decade ago, the city was the home to the U.F.L's Mountain Lions. In the 1990s, Sacramento was the home of the Gold Miners and the Surge.
McAfee Will Simulcast Six Major College Football Games for ESPN
The former NFL punter turned podcast host will work with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for the broadcast.
Maria Taylor steps into new role and two new faces join crew as NBC unveil 2022 football team
A NEW football season has brought sweeping changes in the broadcast world, particularly at NBC. Pre-season 2022 began on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio. NBC broadcast live coverage of the game between Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. There have been big changes in...
valpo.life
Valparaiso High School Announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class
Valparaiso High School Athletics announced the 2022 class of inductees into the Athletics Hall of Fame. The Valparaiso High School Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor those men and women who have brought positive recognition to the school throughout their contributions in athletics. This year’s inductees...
Pac-12 players to become first group to monetize personal highlight videos on Twitter
Come this fall on the West Coast, Pac-12 football players will be utilizing a new way to monetize their NIL. Athletes will be able to share their personal video highlights on Twitter postgame and receive income for their performance on the field. It’s a first-of-its-kind product. There’s never been a...
