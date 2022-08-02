ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Demolition begins on Troy’s Uncle Sam Parking Garage

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Demolition is underway on Troy’s Uncle Sam Parking Garage. The privately-owned garage permanently closed in July 2021 after it was deemed unsafe .

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Fulton Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street is closed for three to four months for the demolition . The closure began on July 13. Officials said the sidewalk on the south side of Fulton Street between 3rd and 4th Streets is open to pedestrian traffic with intermittent closures possible.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gVpe_0h2FEdmH00
    Demolition underway on Uncle Sam Parking Garage (Photo credit: John Salka, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiYRe_0h2FEdmH00
    Demolition underway on Uncle Sam Parking Garage (Photo credit: John Salka, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vibY_0h2FEdmH00
    Demolition underway on Uncle Sam Parking Garage (Photo credit: John Salka, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erFC7_0h2FEdmH00
    Demolition underway on Uncle Sam Parking Garage (Photo credit: John Salka, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHuTU_0h2FEdmH00
    Demolition underway on Uncle Sam Parking Garage (Photo credit: John Salka, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor)

In July 2021, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said his office received numerous complaints about the garage. After the city’s code enforcement and engineering departments inspected the garage, they deemed it not safe.

Work begins to prepare Troy’s Uncle Sam parking garage for demolition

“Our engineer saw conditions that concerned him we so have closed the garage to protect the public health and safety,” said Madden.

The garage was built in 1974 and was sold to a private owner in 2010. In April, the Troy City Planning Commission unanimously approved the demolition .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Record

Troy issues RFB for demolition of former Knickerbacker Pool complex

TROY, N.Y. — The City of has issued a request for bids (RFB) for the demolition of the former Knickerbacker Pool complex. The Knickerbacker Pool was closed in 2017 following an engineering analysis that identified significant structural and mechanical deficiencies at the facility. The pool first opened to the public in July 1955.
TROY, NY
WNYT

City of Albany parking restrictions for HBO film shoot

There will be various parking restrictions and road closures in effect throughout the month of August to accommodate the filming of HBO’s The Gilded Age. Normal parking regulations will be suspended for the duration of the filming including from Quail Street to South Swan Street and Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. Parking regulations will also be suspended for all of Washington Park and Engelwood Place.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Sports
Troy, NY
Traffic
spectrumlocalnews.com

Road closures for filming of "The Gilded Age" in Albany

Film crews for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" are back in the Capital Region, this time in downtown Albany. As a heads up for drivers, to accommodate filming, some parking restrictions and road closures were announced for throughout the month, starting with the first parking restriction, which goes into effect Friday on Lancaster Street.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Urban Construction#Demolition#Fulton Street#4th Streets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy