Music

Andrew Farriss from INXS performs ‘You Are My Rock,’ a single from his new solo album

By Dayna Devon, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Andrew Farriss shared when he knew that INXS was going to be a successful band and talked about writing songs and being in the band with his brother.

Farriss also talked about his new self-titled album, which is his first solo project in decades. He said he is incorporating new genres, like country, western and folk, into his new music.

You can buy and stream “Andrew Farriss” the album anywhere you get your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 2, 2022.

