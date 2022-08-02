Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Albany County in east central New York Central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delmar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Grafton, Berlin, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Selkirk, Center Brunswick and Wyantskill. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO