Effective: 2022-08-05 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. If on a lake, get off or out of the water. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter inside a vehicle or sturdy structure now! Do not be caught on or in the water during a thunderstorm. Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Koochiching and northwestern St. Louis Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1256 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from International Falls, to near Waskish, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include International Falls, Littlefork, Big Falls, Kabetogama, Rainy Lake West, Pelland, Margie, Loman, Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama Lake, Ranier, Grand Falls, Ray, Sand Point Lake, Island View, Ericksburg, and Bois Forte Band Nett Lake Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO