West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later.

Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.

Schwartz attempted to use a 1979 yearbook to identify the owner of the ring, which bore the initials "M.Q.M.," but he couldn't find any likely candidates.

He solicited help from Ravenswood High School and teacher Chase Jarrell identified former student Mark Miller as the most likely owner.

Miller said his photo wasn't in the yearbook because his mother's death caused him to miss picture day. He said he lost the ring just two months after his graduation.

"That was the first ring I ever found that was gold, and now I got to give it up! But that's OK because it does me no good in my little ring collection, but it does his heart so much better," Swartz told WOWK-TV.

Steve Sams1
2d ago

I lost my 1977 class ring in the Ohio RIver years ago... I may be engaged to a catfish.....true story..except the fish.

