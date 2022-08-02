ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schmitt touts his lead in some polls ahead of Republican Senate primary

By Marina Diaz
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt continued to tout his lead in some polls of the Republican U.S. Senate primary going into Tuesday's election.

Schmitt continues to lead in several online polls but his opponents say those polls are from organizations with ties to the candidate. Chief among those critics is another Eric, former governor Eric Greitens, who is also seeking the Republican nomination.

The polls include Emerson College and The Hill , which as of last week has Schmitt leading by more than 12 points. He is trailed by Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Former president Donald Trump released his endorsement Monday, throwing his support behind "ERIC," not specifying a last name. That left both Greitens and Schmitt claiming the endorsement as their own.

"I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one to make up their own minds ... I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

Schmitt took to Twitter on Monday saying he was "grateful" for Trump's endorsement.

"As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left's indoctrination of our kids-I'll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA!" Schmitt tweeted.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earie-Sears also endorsed Schmitt on Monday.

Schmitt has been Missouri's attorney general since 2019. Before that he was a member of the Missouri Senate and the state treasurer.

Schmitt is running on a "fighter" image, with his legal battles over COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, immigration and legal abortion, among other issues. Schmitt has filed multiple lawsuits against Missouri school districts including Columbia and Jefferson City over their mask mandates, which have since expired.

