What Is Known About the Victims of Kentucky's Devastating Floods as the Death Toll Rises to 37

Read on people.com
Related
WLKY.com
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Watch Hutchinson tell her story in the player above. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night...
Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 group moves focus to ground search for the missing
EASTERN KENTUCKY — Ohio Task Force 1′s focus has been shifted from water rescue in southeast Kentucky to a ground search for people reported as missing in the floods, one of the task force leaders of the Vandalia-based organization said Tuesday afternoon. Forty-three members of the task force...
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
actionnews5.com
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding sparks memory of 1992 Kentuckiana floods for Indiana family
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The deadly floods in eastern Kentucky brought back memories of severe flooding that hit Kentuckiana three decades ago for an Indiana family. Deborah Kleehammer of Henryville, Indiana, remembers the moment she saw five foot waves rush towards her house from a creek just a couple hundred yards away. It sent her family straight to the second story of their home where they stayed for hours.
Ukrainian Family's Daring Escape and How They Found Refuge with a Family in Utah
In the yard of a spacious property in the Utah mountains, with a backyard pool and squealing children swimming, the war in Ukraine over 5,700 miles away feels very distant. There are no Russian bombs dropping nearby and the memories are fading of the attacks five months ago which shattered the peaceful lives of Yurii Kalmazan, his wife Albina Smykovska, and their two young daughters.
Salyers Family Photos: See Pictures of the Identical Twins Who Married Identical Twins — and Their Cute Kids
On a recent summer evening, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers had a realization as they drove up the road leading to the Virginia manor they share with their identical twin husbands and two young sons: "We did it!" Approaching the father-son pairs waiting for them on the...
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Former television news anchor Kari Lake secured the Republican Party's nomination for Arizona governor, edging out lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's primary win is seen as a victory for the former president, who's seen mixed results when it comes to recent endorsements.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas Defends Its Right to Abortion After Voters Shoot Down Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Voters in Kansas on Tuesday night shot down a referendum to the State Constitution, preserving abortion rights throughout the state in the process. The referendum failed decisively 61% to 39%, with 2,540 of 3,994 precincts reporting, according The Kansas City Star. This was the first vote on the issue in...
N.J. Police Searching for Semi Truck After Woman Bleeding from Face Is Spotted Yelling for Help
Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a white tractor-trailer cab after a bloodied woman in it called out to strangers for help Wednesday afternoon. South Brunswick Police have released grainy surveillance footage of the truck as it traveled slowly along the shoulder of Route 130. As the truck crawls...
Rep. Maloney Apologizes to Biden for Saying She Doesn't Think He'll Run in 2024 — Then Reiterates Skepticism
Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is clarifying her support for President Joe Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024. After stating that she doesn't think Biden will run again in the Tuesday night primary debate for New York's 12th Congressional District, Maloney went to CNN on Thursday to explain her comments. "Well first of all I think we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to President Biden," she said. "He saved the country for running against former President Trump and he defeated him."
People
297K+
Followers
48K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0