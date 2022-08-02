Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora broke into a smile before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez on his roster. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vázquez in a deal that had some players concerned the team was giving up on the season, the Red Sox swooped in to grab Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer after he vetoed a move to the Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. But Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom held off on trading either of his two young All-Stars or Martinez, who would have been an attractive rental for a team making a run at the playoffs. “It’s like New Year’s Eve: 3-2-1 fireworks,” Cora told reporters in the visitor’s dugout at Minute Maid Field in Houston. “For how down we were yesterday, there’s a lot of excitement in the clubhouse to keep these guys to make a push.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO