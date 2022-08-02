ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Maddie Ziegler Gets Chicly Angular Down to Her ’90s Heels in Risky Geometric Dress With Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin at ‘Bullet’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvegP_0h2FDgOF00

Click here to read the full article.

Maddie Ziegler joined the star-studded cast of “Bullet Train” on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday wearing an all-black ensemble.

The “Dance Moms” alum showed out for the premiere alongside her Australian boyfriend Eddie Benjamin and her younger sister Mackenzie. All parties dressed in black , making a serious and slick debut on the carpet that evening.

Ziegler took a chance in a black angular maxi dress, the shape and cutouts daring and ultimately quite risky with its high slit. The bodice formed the shape of a “W” dipping and swooping like the letter.

The star amped up the shine, layering on gold rings and bracelets that only emphasized the dramatic nature of her outfit.

When it came down to her shoes, Ziegler opted for a classic silhouette that carried out the gold detailing in her jewelry. The dancer wore black square kitten heels with peep toes that mirrored the cutouts up top.

The style isn’t so obvious, but a solid one none the less. The shiny gold detailing and the lengthening shape are reminiscent of styles popular in the ’90s , especially when paired with the sleek and angular gown.

Ziegler has been making a name for herself in the acting world, with recent credits in “West Side Story” as well as “Fallout.” As she attends more events and red carpets, Ziegler has been able to shown off her impeccable fashion sense.

Dress up any outfit with these black kitten heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n2nr_0h2FDgOF00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Hayda Pump, $60 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVmBx_0h2FDgOF00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Santoni Slingback Kitten Heel Pump, $695.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9K76_0h2FDgOF00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Aperf Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

See how some of these big stars have styled kitten heels.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Barbara Palvin
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Maddie Ziegler
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Nordstrom#Jewelry#Australian
wmagazine.com

Kylie Jenner’s Latest Look Will Have You Sweating

The heat of the summer months has many ditching their heaviest pieces for more comfortable and breezy alternatives. Even latex queen, Julia Fox, has been wearing the fabric less lately (we say less because Fox could never ditch latex entirely, but she has been wearing it in the form of mini skirts and cut out tops as opposed to full body suits and dresses as she has been known to do). Kylie Jenner, though, has decided that July in Los Angeles is the perfect time to breakout her long-sleeve, latex look, and we’re shvitzing just looking at her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
FITNESS
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Versace Safety Pin Heels & Dress to Ivana Trump’s Funeral With Donald Trump Jr

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral on July 20, bringing her famous family together to pay respects to her life and legacy. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Donald Trump, Jr., attended the service in a long-sleeve black dress with a draped neckline and a knee-length hem. She paired the simple textured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Crop Tops, Doc Martens And Miniskirts? This Is A Whole New Natalie Portman

At 41 and with a string of Hollywood films under her belt – not to mention an Oscar, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA – Natalie Portman knows how to dress for the spotlight. Frothy gowns were once her go-to, but recently, the mother of two has orchestrated something of a style reboot. Currently promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman has brought a fresh, youthful energy to her appearances – crop tops and Doc Martens included.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy