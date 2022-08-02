Larksville man sentenced 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing niece

Read on fox56.com
Man sentenced to 19-38 years for violent robbery
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 38 years in prison for a violent robbery that left one man shot. In June of 2021, Anthony Gambirazio, 30, was reported to have beaten and shot a man during a robbery in Hazleton. Gambirazio was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to […]
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Union County man charged for providing false information on firearms form
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man was charged for incorrectly answering questions on a firearms background check when he attempted to purchase a rifle on June 14. Richard G. Hassenplug, 44, now faces felony charges for the transaction that occurred on June 14 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Monroe Township, Snyder County. According to Trooper Jeffrey Tice of state police at Selinsgrove, Hassenplug checked “no” on the form in response...
Mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter of baby
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a woman has pled guilty in the case of her two-month-old daughter’s death. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, on Monday Amanda Green, one of several people charged in connection with the death of a two-month-old infant who was killed in March 2021 entered a guilty […]
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals
Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
WOLF
Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
Teen admits to plotting Dunmore High School attack
DUNMORE, Pa. — A teen girl has admitted to two crimes related to a plot to carry out a Columbine-style attack on Dunmore High School, according to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell. According to the District Attorney's Office, the 16-year-old admitted to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of...
Two convicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce two people were found guilty to conspire to distribute herion and fentanyl which resulted in death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas,47, both of Stroudsburg were found guilty for a December 2020 death of a 32-year-old Monroe County man. Investigators […]
Man accused of aggravated assault against a minor
BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest of a Wayne County man on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a minor. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old, Frank Ciesielski, of Brownsdale, assaulted a minor child after an argument on February 15. The child was then taken to […]
WOLF
Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident
WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
Man accused of putting gun in pregnant girlfriend’s mouth
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man previously accused of pointing a gun at police and a Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworker now has additional charges after authorities say he beat and threatened to murder his pregnant girlfriend. According to Nanticoke Police Department, on July 12 officers responded to the parking lot of CYS for a […]
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
'Pill mill' doctor in Northumberland county sent to prison
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill." On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea. Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty. Last year, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident
The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete. An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson. Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar...
Man accused of slashing woman with knife
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say a woman was found with a wound on her arm from a slashing by a knife. According to the Scranton Police Department, on July 30, police were called for a stabbed victim in the 900 block of Providence Road. Once arriving on the […]
Deadly crash in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
Federal grand jury to investigate Pa. State Police shooting of Monroe County teen
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
