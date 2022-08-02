Son of former cartel drug lord pleads guilty to gun smuggling charges

Read on www.wfxrtv.com
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
nypressnews.com
$2.6M in narcotics seized at Texas-Mexico border
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in two separate enforcement actions with a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
kurv.com
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
anjournal.com
Such a sad joke - The 'poor lady' killed the guy?
The legal injustice system in Texas just goes on and on and on, like the Energizer Bunny on speed, with no apparent end in sight as it pertains to the 2015 murder of 96-year-old McAllen resident Martin Knell. In this instance, the injustice on display pertains to the Monica Melissa...
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
kurv.com
Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
McAllen warns of telephone scams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million at Texas port
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A pair of recent inspections netted mixed narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry in Texas. According to a news release, the first seizure occurred July 21 at the Veterans International Bridge, when a male...
KRGV
Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for next week
Jury selection in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is set to begin on Friday, August 12. The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, when Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor. In 2019, Molina and...
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
kurv.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested In Downtown Brownsville Kidnapping
A fourth suspect has been arrested in the abduction of a woman in downtown Brownsville last week. Police arrested Michelle Lee Rubio on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized crime. Her arrest comes almost a week after police took three people into custody for snatching 20-year-old Leslie Quiroga off a street in downtown Brownsville. She was let go a short time later, apparently unharmed. At the time of their arrests, the three suspects – a man, woman, and 17-year-old boy – told investigators that Quiroga owed them money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead
EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
KRGV
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
Edinburg PD investigates death of unresponsive baby
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infant was pronounced dead this morning in Edinburg after a 911 call stating the child was unresponsive. At 5 a.m. Monday, the Edinburg Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services received a call about an unresponsive child at a residence, according to a news release sent by the City of Edinburg. […]
Comments / 0