ABC10

Rancho Cordova apartment fire displaces 11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a dozen Rancho Cordova residents are displaced after an early morning fire destroyed apartment units and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Around 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out on a balcony at the Bishop's...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Multi-alarm fire burns through Rio Linda junkyard

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A large fire at a junkyard in Rio Linda near W M Street and W 6th Street is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air Friday evening. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, no structures are being threatened by the fire, though multiple RVs and other equipment are at risk.
RIO LINDA, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 2 injured after Sunday morning crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have died and two others are recovering from injuries after a Sunday morning crash on Garden Highway in Sacramento. Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard after reports came in of a crash involving two cars.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court. Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a 36-year-old man who led officers on a wild foot chase through rural wine country before threatening them with a claw hammer, tiller and rocks, authorities said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who...
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC10

Road closure is no more for R Street's Al Fresco dining

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — R Street is once again open to traffic despite Al Fresco dining becoming a permanent addition to Sacramento. Sacramento's Al Fresco Dining Program was made permanent in July. The approach to outdoor dining originally came about after businesses were forced to find creative solutions to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Humidity sets stage for more thunderstorms in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has had high humidity and hot weather to kick off August. Valley areas have routinely hit 100 degrees or hotter. Monsoon moisture from the south has added extra humidity to the mix, resulting in muggy afternoons and warm mornings in the 70s. The normal low for Sacramento this time of year is 59 degrees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

