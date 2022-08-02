Read on www.abc10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Related
Rancho Cordova apartment fire displaces 11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a dozen Rancho Cordova residents are displaced after an early morning fire destroyed apartment units and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Around 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out on a balcony at the Bishop's...
Multi-alarm fire burns through Rio Linda junkyard
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A large fire at a junkyard in Rio Linda near W M Street and W 6th Street is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air Friday evening. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, no structures are being threatened by the fire, though multiple RVs and other equipment are at risk.
Discovery Way closed in both directions due to grass fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crews are battling a grass fire in Fairfield that has closed Discovery Way in both directions on Thursday. About three to four acres are affected by the fire and no structures are threatened right now. Discovery Way is closed at Hancock Drive and people should avoid the area.
2 dead, 2 injured after Sunday morning crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have died and two others are recovering from injuries after a Sunday morning crash on Garden Highway in Sacramento. Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard after reports came in of a crash involving two cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Vegetation fire damages about a dozen homes in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire in North Sacramento has displaced residents of about a dozen homes Tuesday afternoon. According to Capt. Keith Wade, the PIO for Sacramento Fire, it originally came in as a call for a vegetation fire in the 2500-block of Empress Street. As fire crews...
Man injured after possible illegal firework explodes inside of car in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been injured after an "illegal firework or similar device" accidentally detonated inside of a car Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, around 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Roseville Road and Connie Drive for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment. "One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host...
Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court. Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a...
Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a 36-year-old man who led officers on a wild foot chase through rural wine country before threatening them with a claw hammer, tiller and rocks, authorities said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road closure is no more for R Street's Al Fresco dining
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — R Street is once again open to traffic despite Al Fresco dining becoming a permanent addition to Sacramento. Sacramento's Al Fresco Dining Program was made permanent in July. The approach to outdoor dining originally came about after businesses were forced to find creative solutions to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
Humidity sets stage for more thunderstorms in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has had high humidity and hot weather to kick off August. Valley areas have routinely hit 100 degrees or hotter. Monsoon moisture from the south has added extra humidity to the mix, resulting in muggy afternoons and warm mornings in the 70s. The normal low for Sacramento this time of year is 59 degrees.
Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
Roseville high schools switch start times with some elementary schools as new law goes into effect
Roseville Joint Union High School District and Roseville City School District share buses, so they've had to move elementary school start times earlier. California schools push back school start times Subtitle here. Pencils are sharpened, notebooks are ready, and backpacks are hanging by the door in preparation for the first...
Coyotes are being seen earlier than usual in Citrus Heights, here's what you should know
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes have reappeared in Citrus Heights ahead of their usual season, according to residents on Facebook. A coyote was spotted standing in the middle of the road on Auburn Boulevard and Halifax Street. It's not the first time these animals have been seen in the...
Sacramento first responders say 300% increase in 911 calls tying up services
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more Sacramento residents are calling 911 to request services from emergency responders for symptoms such as hiccups, rashes and low-grade fevers, according to first responders. Calls have ballooned to a 300% increase in the past year. Brian Jenson, of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire, said...
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0