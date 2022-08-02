ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KVCR NEWS

Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
KVCR NEWS

The vote in Kansas on abortion could be close

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Today, voters in Kansas will decide whether their state constitution should not explicitly protect abortion. Protesters against the amendment have taken to the streets, while rallies in support are taking place in church sanctuaries. It's also spurred millions of dollars of campaign funding to flood into the state from across the country.
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
KVCR NEWS

He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together

Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
KVCR NEWS

8/2 KVCR Midday News: Long-Term Approach to CA Water Resources, Settlement Blocks New Fracking Leases, Safe Consumption Sites, & More

8/2 KVCR Midday News: Long-Term Approach to CA Water Resources, Settlement Blocks New Fracking Leases, Safe Consumption Sites, & More. Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Californian officials are seeking a long-term approach to manage California’s water resources. California’s...
KVCR NEWS

A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents

InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

