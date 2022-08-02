ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State lawmakers make last minute changes to climate bill

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpCXW_0h2FCGbG00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers worked into the early morning hours on Monday to wrap up formal decisions for the year.

Governor Baker sent back the climate bill with 19 pages of amendments. Lawmakers worked through the new proposals with time running out to reach a compromise.

Bill named in honor of Chicopee murder victim Amanda Plasse awaits Governor Baker’s signature

On Friday, Baker returned an offshore wind and climate bill with substantial changes, including the addition of $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward clean energy uses. An agreement between the House and Senate emerged early on Sunday, the final day for roll call votes for the year.

The compromise included Baker’s suggestion to eliminate the offshore wind price cap, but it rejected his plan to use ARPA money. By keeping ARPA money out of the final bill, lawmakers prevented the bill from becoming a spending bill in which the Governor has the ability to veto individual line items. The bill also looks towards wind as part of the future of clean energy in the Commonwealth.

“We have not met our potential with wind, and we’re going to have to do that in the coming years, so this bill investing in what is one of the still, we can even say untapped, energy sources, is going to make a world of difference in where our energy comes from,” said Northampton Representative Lindsay Sabadosa.

Mandated in the bill is that all new car sales must be zero emission vehicles by 2035 and it increases the rebate for purchases and leases or zero emission vehicles to $3,500. It also offers an additional $1,000 to those who trade in an internal combustion vehicle.

The bill is now on the Governor’s desk. He can either sign the bill, let it take effect without his signature, or veto the entire bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Offshore Wind#Green Energy#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Chicopee#American#House#Senate#Commonwealth#Northampton
eenews.net

Republicans look to change, discredit climate bill

Republicans are attacking Sen. Joe Manchin’s climate and clean energy deal on all fronts in a last-second lobbying campaign as Democrats try to shepherd the bill through the Senate this week. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on the floor yesterday blasted the West Virginia Democrat’s agreement with Majority Leader...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats finally reach deal with Sinema to help pass sweeping climate bill

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced on Thursday night that she reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on passing Democrats’ $430bn climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act.Ms Sinema was the last holdout among Democratic senators on the agreement, struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.The bill combats climate change, promotes renewable energy, reduces prescription drug prices and continues subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. If the bill ultimately passes, it would be a major domestic victory for President Biden, whose signature “Build Back Better” agenda...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation

The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Politics panel on status of Senate climate and tax deal, and impact of Kansas abortion vote

Prospects for the Senate tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act are still uncertain as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema considers her stance. And in Kansas, voters signaled they want to maintain abortion rights. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Reuters White House correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt join Robert Costa on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
KANSAS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy