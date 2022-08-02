Read on www.rblandmark.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Urban Prep Academy administrator resigns after misconduct investigation
An administrator at Urban Prep Academy has resigned after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.
CBS News
Urban Prep Academies administrator forced out over claims of inappropriate relationship with student
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An administrator at Urban Prep Academies has been forced out after the Chicago Public Schools found he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. CPS Chief Portfolio Officer Alfonso Carmona issued a letter about the issue Wednesday to Urban Prep parents. The letter did...
Suburban school districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms
The Barrington School District is one of many districts scrambling to fill bus driver jobs before it's time for students to return to the classroom.
bamradionetwork.com
This Year, a Positive School Culture Is Everything: Here’s How an Entire School District Created One Step-by-Step
As the superintendent of the largest elementary school district in Illinois since 2013, Andy DuRoss prioritizes investing in people as the key to ensuring the academic success and social-emotional well-being of the more than 15,000 students and 2,000 employees of School District 54. DuRoss believes a positive culture is another key to the success of students and staff. In 2017, he brought the positive psychology principles outlined by Harvard Researcher Shawn Achor to District 54. This training demonstrates how happiness and optimism fuels performance and leads to success. When he talks about student success, he is not just speaking about academic success but social and emotional success as well. DuRoss is committed to the happiness of his students and employees.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
Naperville’s Amy Chavez Is Resigning Her DuPage County Board Seat
DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022. The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband. “Timing was...
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
wheaton.il.us
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Hernandez, local state rep, wins top state Dem post
State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez (D-Cicero) is the new leader of the Illinois State Democratic Party. On Saturday the Democratic State Central Committee unanimously elected Hernandez, the Democratic State Central Committeewoman from the 4th Congressional District, to succeed Congresswoman Robin Kelly as the chairperson of the central committee. Hernandez is the first Latina to lead the state Democratic Party.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield board enthused about building rec center
Could a community center be in Brookfield’s future? The village is going to shell out a little more than $90,000 to find out. The Brookfield Village Board is poised next month to authorize paying $88,290 to Itasca based Williams Architects to conduct a feasibility study of building a community center for Brookfield. Some $4,400 of reimbursable expenses are also part of the Williams Architects proposal. The village had budgeted $70,000 for a feasibility study but village officials say that skills Williams brings to the project justify the additional cost.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside’s Peraica back in the race, this time for county clerk
Riverside Republican Tony Peraica is taking another stab at running for office in Cook County. Peraica is now the Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk in the November election. He will face Democratic incumbent Karen Yarbrough. Peraica, a former Cook County board member, has been out of office since 2010...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Rec center worth studying
It will be money well spent if, as expected, the Brookfield Village Board approves funds for a feasibility study for a community recreation center in town. That vote is expected this month and the study would come back as soon as spring 2023. The $80,000 cost would go toward a wide-ranging inquiry into public attitudes toward such a project, what services might be included, how programs would be funded by users and taxpayers, how the overall project might be paid for, and the size of a proposed structure.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office responds to recent resignations
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is responding after several recent resignations.
Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
