Lyons, IL

bamradionetwork.com

This Year, a Positive School Culture Is Everything: Here’s How an Entire School District Created One Step-by-Step

As the superintendent of the largest elementary school district in Illinois since 2013, Andy DuRoss prioritizes investing in people as the key to ensuring the academic success and social-emotional well-being of the more than 15,000 students and 2,000 employees of School District 54. DuRoss believes a positive culture is another key to the success of students and staff. In 2017, he brought the positive psychology principles outlined by Harvard Researcher Shawn Achor to District 54. This training demonstrates how happiness and optimism fuels performance and leads to success. When he talks about student success, he is not just speaking about academic success but social and emotional success as well. DuRoss is committed to the happiness of his students and employees.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation

In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
wheaton.il.us

Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft

The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
WHEATON, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Hernandez, local state rep, wins top state Dem post

State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez (D-Cicero) is the new leader of the Illinois State Democratic Party. On Saturday the Democratic State Central Committee unanimously elected Hernandez, the Democratic State Central Committeewoman from the 4th Congressional District, to succeed Congresswoman Robin Kelly as the chairperson of the central committee. Hernandez is the first Latina to lead the state Democratic Party.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield board enthused about building rec center

Could a community center be in Brookfield’s future? The village is going to shell out a little more than $90,000 to find out. The Brookfield Village Board is poised next month to authorize paying $88,290 to Itasca based Williams Architects to conduct a feasibility study of building a community center for Brookfield. Some $4,400 of reimbursable expenses are also part of the Williams Architects proposal. The village had budgeted $70,000 for a feasibility study but village officials say that skills Williams brings to the project justify the additional cost.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside’s Peraica back in the race, this time for county clerk

Riverside Republican Tony Peraica is taking another stab at running for office in Cook County. Peraica is now the Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk in the November election. He will face Democratic incumbent Karen Yarbrough. Peraica, a former Cook County board member, has been out of office since 2010...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
CROWN POINT, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Rec center worth studying

It will be money well spent if, as expected, the Brookfield Village Board approves funds for a feasibility study for a community recreation center in town. That vote is expected this month and the study would come back as soon as spring 2023. The $80,000 cost would go toward a wide-ranging inquiry into public attitudes toward such a project, what services might be included, how programs would be funded by users and taxpayers, how the overall project might be paid for, and the size of a proposed structure.
RIVERSIDE, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL

