Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A family of five has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

Patrol officers around 1 p.m. responded to the area of Lake District Lane for a well-being check. When they entered the home, they found the victims, three adults and two children, dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more details.

Domingo Figueroa
2d ago

Sad and I'm guessing pandemic lockdown to blame along with Biden high gas prices and high inflation

Allen Jackson
2d ago

Terrible 😔 Children should not be made to suffer their parents weaknesses!

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
Person found dead in car in Kissimmee Red Lobster parking lot, Osceola deputies say

A person was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola deputies said they were called about a suspicious incident at the Red Lobster on 7780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. When they arrived they found the dead person in a car in the parking lot.
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
