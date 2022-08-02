Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family of five has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

Patrol officers around 1 p.m. responded to the area of Lake District Lane for a well-being check. When they entered the home, they found the victims, three adults and two children, dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

