$10K reward for tips leading to shooter who killed Marietta teen at ‘chaotic’ graduation party

Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler's shooting has Atlanta neighbors on 'alert'
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for the man who shot a 2-year-old on Peters Street on Wednesday. Officers say the victim and his son were targeted in the car to car shooting that happened around 4 p.m. in broad daylight. "That child has a family. I am sorry that...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
fox5atlanta.com
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
fox5atlanta.com
US Marshals Task Force officer shot during murder arrest thankful for support
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot last month by a teenage murder suspect during an arrest in Fayette County stopped by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. William Helton, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office, received a quilt from Quilts for Cops...
fox5atlanta.com
Jamarion Robinson death: Mother demands Clayton County police fire officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is demanding the Clayton County Police Department fire one of the officers involved in her son's 2016 death. Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens is one of two law enforcement officers indicted for Jamarion Robinson's death. On Wednesday, Robinson's mother, Monteria Robinson, found out Hutchens was in a training position with the department.
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
fox5atlanta.com
Sleeping teenager shot by gunman at SE Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - An injured 19-year-old Atlanta man has been rushed to the hospital after a gunman fired shots into his bedroom. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 2:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police...
Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says
ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
fox5atlanta.com
Man who killed woman dies by suicide in nearby park, police say
Atlanta police say a man killed the community manager at the Cosby Spear Highrise on North Drive in the Old Fourth Ward. The man was later found dead in a nearby park believed to be a suicide.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother’s outrage continues to push for justice for her son. Friday marks six years since law enforcement officers shot and killed a 26-year-old Black man, Jamarion Robinson, in East Point, striking him 59 times. And after all these years, one of the white...
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunman kills woman at Old Fourth Ward apartment before shooting self at nearby park, police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man shot and killed a woman at an Old Fourth Ward highrise apartment building before turning the gun on himself in a nearby park. Atlanta Police Department commanders provided details of the preliminary investigation on Thursday afternoon. This story discusses suicide. If you or someone...
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
