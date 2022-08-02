ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Canal apartment building evacuated after balcony fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire displaced residents at the Canal Square Apartments on North West Street Thursday. Indianapolis Fire crews were called at 4:45 a.m. on a balcony fire on the second floor. The first call came because there was light smoke in a hallway that triggered smoke alarms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of North Beville Avenue, which is near the intersection with East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side. One […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m. Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home...
FISHERS, IN
fishers.in.us

Fishers Police Investigate A Serious Crash on 126th Street

(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:00am on July 30, 2022, police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Upon their arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax, and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Both drivers and two passengers, in the Chevrolet Cruz, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
FISHERS, IN
