IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
Noblesville firefighters help hot air balloon that had a bad landing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department responded to an unusual call Tuesday night, helping a hot air balloon that had a difficult landing. A little before 8:30 p.m., NFD crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Monument Street. There they found the balloon had wrapped over some wires as the pilot was trying […]
1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of North Beville Avenue, which is near the intersection with East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side. One […]
Remains found in Miami County are those of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin missing from Kokomo since 2016
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police confirmed remains found in Miami County in July are those of missing 18-year-old Karena McClerkin. The Kokomo teenager has been missing since October 2016. In July, police arrested 57-year-old Flint Vincent Farmer in connection with her murder. The investigation found McClerkin was last seen...
IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 ramp
A motorcyclist died when he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
Fishers Police Investigate A Serious Crash on 126th Street
(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:00am on July 30, 2022, police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Upon their arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax, and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Both drivers and two passengers, in the Chevrolet Cruz, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
