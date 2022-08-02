'Visibly irritated' Luis Severino didn't like being moved to 60-day IL: 'I was not happy'

Luis Severino was surprisingly moved to the 60-day IL on Monday, putting off a potential return until at least mid-September.

Asked about the move on Tuesday, Severino wasn’t too thrilled with the decision.

“I was not happy,” Severino said. “I was not expecting that.”

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post , Severino was “visibly irritated” when talking about the decision by the Yankees, who want Severino to go through almost a repeat of spring training to ensure he will be built back up and ready to be a starter for the Yankees in October.

Severino said he believes manager Aaron Boone knows how he feels about the decision, but didn’t argue it.

“If I fight it,” Severino said, via The Post. “What can I get?”

Severino was placed on the 15-day IL after suffering a low-grade lat strain in a July 13 start, and had just begun a throwing program on Monday. But the Yanks clearly want their former Cy Young candidate to take his time in coming back, as the righty has thrown more innings already this season (86) than he has in the previous three seasons combined (18).

