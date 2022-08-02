ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles POA Purchases Its First Fair Animal

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Officer Association (POA) headed to the California Mid-State Fairgrounds early on July 30 to bid at their first auction for a fair animal project. POA officers congratulated second-year 4-H member Zoe Davis on being their first California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock auction...
Paso Robles Daily News

New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles

Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. – Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths

The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Indulge in Outdoor Entertainment Central Coast-Style in Paso Robles

Pictured: Paso Robles wine country | Photo credit:Travel Paso. The Californian city’s postcard-perfect palette invites foodies and oenophiles. Midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles lies a smaller unassuming town that has steadily made its claim as a mandatory spot all its own on the west coast. From just a convenient rest stop for weary travelers back in the day, Paso Robles has grown into a famed winemaking region with its heritage varietals of zinfadel, cab sauvignon and Rhone-style wines.
calcoastnews.com

A pox on pickleball in SLO County II

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
New Times

Tim Veatch's Wayward Bakery takes Los Osos on a winding road to confection heaven

While meandering the culinary landscape for more than 20 years, Los Osos resident Tim Veatch has had every imaginable restaurant job, barring that of a sushi chef. "I think especially in the culinary industry, this path you weave trying to find your role is essential to learning but also to understanding your own style of food," Veatch said. "I think it takes an extraordinary amount of time and influence from other people to really understand what you're looking for and what you want to make and what your ideal flavors are.
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

A taste of Tuscany at CaliPaso

—CaliPaso Winery and Villa, in the heart of Paso Robles wine country, delivers an authentic Italian experience through wine tasting, accommodations in the stunning villa, and delicious meals at the restaurant. With a tasting room located in bustling downtown Paso Robles and the winery in the serene countryside, visitors are sure to have an unforgettable experience.
Hotel Online

Nobody Asked Me, But… No. 269 Hotel History: Paso Robles Inn (1891)

For centuries, the local Salinan Indian tribe enjoyed the hot mineral water that bubbled up in what is now the center of Paso Robles. They named it “Heaven’s Spot” because of the curative powers of the sulphur springs. When the Franciscan padres arrived, the tribes’ population was greatly reduced in just four generations. The Spanish colonial government intended for their California missions to be temporary institutions which they mistakenly thought would quickly convert the Indians to Catholicism and teach them Spanish and farming methods.
kymkemp.com

Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp

Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
