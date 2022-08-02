While meandering the culinary landscape for more than 20 years, Los Osos resident Tim Veatch has had every imaginable restaurant job, barring that of a sushi chef. "I think especially in the culinary industry, this path you weave trying to find your role is essential to learning but also to understanding your own style of food," Veatch said. "I think it takes an extraordinary amount of time and influence from other people to really understand what you're looking for and what you want to make and what your ideal flavors are.

