New oil and gas drilling paused on federal land in SLO County. Here’s why
“We’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans,” said one attorney involved in the lawsuit.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
First woman to serve on Paso Robles City Council in 3 decades just resigned. This is why
She had served on the North County council for more than three years.
New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles
Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. – Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths
The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.
New Candidate Running for Paso Robles Mayor
PASO ROBLES — For two weeks, Paso Robles City Mayor Steve Martin had no contestants running against him in his re-election campaign for mayor — but that has now changed as of Aug. 2. Paso Robles resident Michael Rivera filed his campaign paperwork to the City Clerk on...
SLO clears out homeless encampment near Cal Poly: ‘We can’t settle down’
“I had to scramble and pull out the stuff I needed to survive,” said Curtis, one of the camp residents.
Mary Kay Mills Resigns From Atascadero Unified School District Trustee Board
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) School Board met for its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. following its 6 p.m. closed session. While the board has been operating under AB 361, which authorizes remote teleconferencing, since Oct. 5, 2021, AB 361...
