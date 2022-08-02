Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison

Read on www.kten.com
KXII.com
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
KTEN.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama stuck in mud
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – In this blistering summer heat, finding some mud is pretty rare. But Peggy the llama did... and managed to get stuck. “We’ve done horses, done steers, but this is the first llama rescue," said Denison Fire Department Chief Kenneth Jacks. On his daily roundup,...
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
ketr.org
State Highway 224 near Neylandville to be closed for months starting Friday
If you regularly drive the old back route between Commerce and Greenville, you might want to take an alternate route, starting tomorrow. State Highway 224 is going to be closed at the South Sulphur River bridge starting Friday. That’s immediately northeast of Neylandville, just about halfway between Commerce and Greenville. The bridge over the South Sulphur is going to be demolished and replaced entirely. That stretch of State Highway 224 is going to closed for months. A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says the project is scheduled to be finished by January 2023. The state has contracted with Sulphur Springs-based Highway 19 Construction for the project, valued at more than $2.6 million. Traffic along State Highway 224 will be routed onto detours during the duration of the project.
KXII.com
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
sachsenews.com
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
KTEN.com
Grand Central Station becomes cooling station
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grand Central Station has opened its dining car soup kitchen in Sherman as a cooling station. GCS is making sure people have a cool place to stay during the day while being hydrated. They'll have games, movies and water available. The cooling station at 619...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne sets Stage 2 water restrictions
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Due to extreme drought conditions, the City of Van Alstyne announced Stage 2 water restrictions beginning on Monday. The city is requiring residents to limit lawn watering to once a week during overnight hours only, and to be conscious of the amount of water being used.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
KTEN.com
Ardmore air ambulance opens new base
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the grand opening of a new Air Evac Lifeteam facility in Ardmore. The City of Ardmore paid for the construction of the much-needed upgrade to the air ambulance hangar at Downtown Executive Airport with $950,000 from the city's reserve management fund. In return,...
KTEN.com
Ardmore addresses concrete construction concerns
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's engineering department had some budgetary changes approved at Monday night's City Commission meeting. As part of the department's semi-annual budgetary updates, City Engineer Josh Randell had to make some changes to the plan so that construction in the city could move forward on schedule.
KTEN.com
Pressure drop prompts boil water alert in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Businesses and residents in Van Alstyne were advised Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking or cooking due to a loss of pipeline pressure. City officials said the situation was prompted by a computer malfunction. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other...
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
checkoutdfw.com
This very impressive 53-acre home in Celina could be yours for $5.7 million
A brand new home that sits on 53 acres of land in Celina that comes with your own lake, pond and creek is on the market for $5.7 million. The home is 4,250 square feet and was built in 2021, according to the listing. In the kitchen there's not one,...
KXII.com
Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County. Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.
KXII.com
Russwood residents asked to conserve water, leak flowing into Lake Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - All of Texoma is dealing with at least a severe drought, some parts even facing an extreme drought. Residents in Russwood, a small neighborhood in Pottsboro, said they’ve started hearing something odd for how dry it is- running water. According to Texas Water Utilities, the...
KTEN.com
EPA: Elevated cancer risk near Ardmore plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has documented elevated lifetime cancer cases in the vicinity of an industrial facility in Ardmore. The Lemco plant at 3204 Hale Road uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other related materials. While ethylene oxide has industrial...
Texas man confesses to arson after structure fire found to be non-accidental
Dennison police have arrested a man who confessed to arson after investigators found a structure fire to be non-accidental. This comes as officials warn residents of a strong wildfire season.
