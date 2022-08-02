ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison

By Belle Trevino
KTEN.com
 3 days ago
KXII.com

Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison firefighters rescue llama stuck in mud

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – In this blistering summer heat, finding some mud is pretty rare. But Peggy the llama did... and managed to get stuck. “We’ve done horses, done steers, but this is the first llama rescue," said Denison Fire Department Chief Kenneth Jacks. On his daily roundup,...
DENISON, TX
ketr.org

State Highway 224 near Neylandville to be closed for months starting Friday

If you regularly drive the old back route between Commerce and Greenville, you might want to take an alternate route, starting tomorrow. State Highway 224 is going to be closed at the South Sulphur River bridge starting Friday. That’s immediately northeast of Neylandville, just about halfway between Commerce and Greenville. The bridge over the South Sulphur is going to be demolished and replaced entirely. That stretch of State Highway 224 is going to closed for months. A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says the project is scheduled to be finished by January 2023. The state has contracted with Sulphur Springs-based Highway 19 Construction for the project, valued at more than $2.6 million. Traffic along State Highway 224 will be routed onto detours during the duration of the project.
GREENVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
DENISON, TX
sachsenews.com

Resident staying positive after fire loss

One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
SACHSE, TX
KTEN.com

Grand Central Station becomes cooling station

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grand Central Station has opened its dining car soup kitchen in Sherman as a cooling station. GCS is making sure people have a cool place to stay during the day while being hydrated. They'll have games, movies and water available. The cooling station at 619...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne sets Stage 2 water restrictions

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Due to extreme drought conditions, the City of Van Alstyne announced Stage 2 water restrictions beginning on Monday. The city is requiring residents to limit lawn watering to once a week during overnight hours only, and to be conscious of the amount of water being used.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
CBS DFW

Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Ardmore air ambulance opens new base

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the grand opening of a new Air Evac Lifeteam facility in Ardmore. The City of Ardmore paid for the construction of the much-needed upgrade to the air ambulance hangar at Downtown Executive Airport with $950,000 from the city's reserve management fund. In return,...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore addresses concrete construction concerns

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's engineering department had some budgetary changes approved at Monday night's City Commission meeting. As part of the department's semi-annual budgetary updates, City Engineer Josh Randell had to make some changes to the plan so that construction in the city could move forward on schedule.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Pressure drop prompts boil water alert in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Businesses and residents in Van Alstyne were advised Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking or cooking due to a loss of pipeline pressure. City officials said the situation was prompted by a computer malfunction. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County. Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

EPA: Elevated cancer risk near Ardmore plant

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has documented elevated lifetime cancer cases in the vicinity of an industrial facility in Ardmore. The Lemco plant at 3204 Hale Road uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other related materials. While ethylene oxide has industrial...
ARDMORE, OK

