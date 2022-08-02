'Fargo' Season 5 to Begin Filming This Fall

Read on collider.com
'New Girl': Where's the Cast Now
It's been four years since the series finale of New Girl (2011-2018), "Engram Pattersky", where viewers and the cast of New Girl have parted ways. For seven seasons, New Girl gave viewers saw the characters progress through various milestones such as new jobs, new boyfriends, and marriage. Viewers were also supplied with life lessons told by Nick, and debated which of Jess's (Zooey Deschanel) boyfriends, whether it was Russell Schiller or Nick Miller, was "the one true love."
‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency
The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.
New TV Shows and Movies on Hulu (August 2022)
If you've ever wanted to see Michael Scott kidnapped by a serial killer (who wouldn't want to see that?), boy do I have the show for you. Steve Carell stars in the new series The Patient, which hails from FX and the creators of The Americans and follows a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) who kidnaps a therapist (Carell) and forces him to treat him. You'll have to wait a bit, though, as it doesn't come out until Aug. 30. It's one of several new shows and movies coming to Hulu this month.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
How to Watch 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies': Is the A24 Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
When Bodies, Bodies, Bodies first premiered at SXSW, it was clear that director Halina Reijn had something very special in her hands. It’s hard enough to mix horror and comedy without sacrificing the key elements that make each genre work, and it's even harder to add a generational satire into the mix. Somehow Reijn did it, creating one of the most unique films of the year and one that will surely be remembered for years to come as a smart but unflattering portrait of Gen Z life. For the fans that have been waiting since March to see this generation-defining horror flick, you’ve come to the right place. While we can’t tell you much about the plot for this new and exciting movie, we’ll let you know when, where, and how you can see it.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
Why Sydney and Tina Have the Most Compelling Relationship in 'The Bear'
The surprise hit of the summer has been FX on Hulu's The Bear, which is about Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) taking over his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Amongst the workers in The Original Beef of Chicago is long-time chef Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), and newcomer Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edbiri), a talented chef who's failed catering business has forced her to move back into her father's place. Out of the gate, the dynamic between Tina and Sydney is established; In the pilot, Sydney asks for help, but Tina doesn't take kindly to the new chef and feels insulted by the fact that Sydney spoke in her native tongue. To the naked eye, it doesn't particularly make much sense why Tina has some disdain for this new girl, but the later episodes give excellent context on why the established chef isn't initially keen on the newcomer.
The 10 Best Comedy Shows of All Time, According To IMDb
Is there a better feeling than stumbling upon a new TV series that has direct access to your funny bone? Whether you like your comedy animated, wacky, witty, sarcastic, silly, or even dark, the mountain of content now available means, there's something for everyone. Between historical comedy shows and female-led comedy stories, there are unlimited choices.
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
How Narrative Films and Documentaries Covering the Same Subject Can Co-Exist
Sometimes, a major historical event or figure cannot be contained in just one movie or even mode of filmmaking. Sometimes, these entities that once grabbed newspaper headlines have to be covered in both a narrative feature and a documentary. Take the 2018 Thai cave rescue, for example. A tremendous operation that gripped the planet, this event has been brought to life across two motion pictures. The first was the 2021 documentary The Rescue by directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, while the second was the Ron Howard narrative drama Thirteen Lives starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, released July 29.
How to Watch 'Prey': Is the 'Predator' Prequel Streaming or in Theaters?
Prey is the fifth installment of the Predator franchise, created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), Prey is a prequel to the other four Predator films and an origin story for when the titular alien of the franchise first came to Earth. The screenplay for Prey was written by Patrick Aison, who is best known for his work as both producer and writer for the show Wayward Pines.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
How to Watch 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Where to Stream the New Season
The 90s were a definitive time for entertainment. MTV was making its rounds, alternative music was at its prime, and television was unlike any other. One show that became a staple of the ‘90s is Beavis and Butt-Head. Created by Mike Judge (the same guy behind King of the Hill and HBO’s Silicon Valley) the series centers on a duo of cartoon slackers well-known for their big heads and penchant for rock ‘n roll music. Their daily activities include squandering around their suburban hometown, causing chaos at Highland High, and watching hours of music videos - not without offering a string of nonsensical commentary that, for some reason, brings laughter to the audience (don’t forget their trademark giggles).
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
Christopher C. Rogers on How 'Paper Girls' Is a Spiritual Heir to 'Halt and Catch Fire'
Brian K. Vaughan’s had a good deal of experience bringing his comic creations to screen with shows like Runaways and the under-appreciated Y: The Last Man series. Now he’s funneling all of that know-how and experience into a new show, Prime Video’s adaptation of Paper Girls. It...
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4 Adds Alexander Skarsgård and Nicholas Braun as Guest Stars
After providing some important information of Season 4 – or Season 53 – of Documentary Now! back in mid-July, IFC shared today a glimpse at the upcoming season, its release date, and what we can expect from the new slate of satirical episodes. Introduced by Helen Mirren (The Queen) as usual, the sneak peek shows brief footage and suggests that now, more than ever, the world needs Documentary Now!. This is, of course, a joke with the fact that the anthology series features “extremely relevant” mockumentaries that both pay homage and satirize famous and celebrated documentaries, most of them starring co-creators Bill Hader and Fred Armisen.
'The Boys': How is the Prime Video Series' Ryan Butcher Different From the Comics?
The Boys Season 3 finale heavily teased a change of direction for the show with Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) showing a darker side whilst attending a rally with his father, Homelander, as he smiles at his maniacal dad's decimation of a protester. This arc will definitely be continued in the fourth season, with recent news confirming Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular. However, things were very different for the character in the Dynamite comic book series, and had the show stayed true to its source material, we may never have seen Crovetti on our screens.
