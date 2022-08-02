ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hernandez, local state rep, wins top state Dem post

By BOB SKOLNIK
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.rblandmark.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Brookfield, IL
City
Elizabeth, IL
Brookfield, IL
Government
Riverside, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside’s Peraica back in the race, this time for county clerk

Riverside Republican Tony Peraica is taking another stab at running for office in Cook County. Peraica is now the Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk in the November election. He will face Democratic incumbent Karen Yarbrough. Peraica, a former Cook County board member, has been out of office since 2010...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
Jesus
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic State#Latina#The General Assembly#House
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation

In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot

The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
OSWEGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant

A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy