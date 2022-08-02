Hernandez, local state rep, wins top state Dem post

Read on www.rblandmark.com
Pritzker isn't endorsing Lightfoot for re-election, at least not yet
At two different news conferences Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked whether he’ll support Lightfoot in her bid for re-election.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
After learning of Bailey comment that Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to legalized abortion, Pritzker campaign creates online ad
Within hours of a news report that GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey had said the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to legalized abortion in 2017 campaign video, Gov. JB Pritzker’s campaign was online with an ad publicizing the statement. “I believe that abortion is one of the...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Michelle Hunter is running for Illinois State Representative in the 54th District
Michelle Hunter is running for election to the Illinois House of Representatives to represent District 54. She and the Steve Cochran Show talk about parental school choice, making Chicago a pro-business city again, and strategies to improve DCFS.
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
Riverside’s Peraica back in the race, this time for county clerk
Riverside Republican Tony Peraica is taking another stab at running for office in Cook County. Peraica is now the Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk in the November election. He will face Democratic incumbent Karen Yarbrough. Peraica, a former Cook County board member, has been out of office since 2010...
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Says He Might Quit — Or Run For Mayor: Report
LAKEVIEW — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) is considering whether or not to run for reelection as Lakeview’s alderman or whether he might run for mayor, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. Tunney, who was appointed alderman in 2002 by then-mayor Richard M. Daley to fill a vacancy, told...
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
Council members could be flagged for bad behavior under proposed changes to ordinance
Evanston elected officials could be subject to official misconduct charges for inappropriate behavior under an Aug. 1 recommendation from the City Council’s Rules Committee that will be moved to the full council for action. Peter Braithwaite, then the Second Ward Council Member, made the referral in March, proposing amendments...
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office responds to recent resignations
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is responding after several recent resignations.
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
Former ‘Mix’ Chicago Co-Host Appeals Decision In Defamation Suit Against Hubbard.
Melissa McGurren, the former morning show co-host at hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago whose $10 million defamation suit against Hubbard Radio was dismissed by a federal judge in March, is appealing that decision. McGurren, who claimed the company defamed her when it responded to her harassment charges...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
