Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2

Update 10:50 p.m. | President Joe Biden also released a lengthy statement after Kansas voter rejected Amendment 2.

The Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put women’s health and lives at risk. Tonight, the American people had something to say about it. Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman’s right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban. This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions.



Congress should listen to the will of the American people and restore the protections of Roe as federal law. While that is the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose, my Administration will continue to take meaningful action to protect women’s access to reproductive health care. We will continue to act where we can to protect women’s reproductive rights and access to care. And, the American people must continue to use their voices to protect the right to women’s health care, including abortion.





President Joe Biden

Update 10:38 p.m. | Live updates on election results

After voters in Kansas rejected Amendment 2, Value Them Both, a pro-life group, released a lengthy statement.

Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment.



Sadly, the mainstream media propelled the left’s false narrative, contributing to the confusion that misled Kansans about the amendment. While the outcome is not what we hoped, our movement and campaign have proven our resolve and commitment. We will not abandon women and babies.



The Value Them Both Coalition wants to thank our amazing, faithful grassroots supporters across the great state of Kansas. Your strength, goodwill, and tireless efforts should give everyone in the Sunflower State hope for the future.



This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over. As our state becomes an abortion destination, it will be even more important for Kansans to support our pregnancy resource centers, post-abortive ministries, and other organizations that provide supportive care to women facing unexpected pregnancies. We will be back.



Value Them Both Coalition

Update 10:15 p.m. Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election, the Associated Press reports.

Update 10:05 p.m. | Rep. Sharice Davids released a statement on Tuesday after voters rejected Amendment 2 in Kansas.

“This is a win for Kansans, our families, and our rights. We rejected extremism and chose a path forward that protects all Kansans’ ability to make their own choices, without government interference," Davids said. "In November, we will ensure that belief is reflected in our representation at all levels, showing extreme politicians like Amanda Adkins that her harmful views are not what the Kansas Third wants in Congress.”

Update 10:03 p.m. | Malk Alford won the republican nomination for the U.S. House in Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

Update 9:47 p.m. | Rep. Sharice Davids and Amanda Adkins will once again square off for the Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat in November.

Update 9:38 p.m. | NBC News reports 'no' votes are prevailing in Kansas to reject Amendment 2, also known as the Value Them Both Amendment.

Update 9:31 p.m. | Live updates on election results

After, winning his nomination on Tuesday, Eric Schmitt addressed his supporters.

Update 9:16 | Live updates on election results

The Associated Press says Mark Holland has won the democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.

Update 8:57 p.m. | NBC News projects Eric Schmitt has secured the republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Update 8:48 p.m. | Live updates on election results

The Associated Press has called two more races.

Emanuel Cleaver II has won the democratic nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District.

Blaine Luetkemeyer also won the republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District.

Update 8:37 p.m. | Projections have Amendment 2 failing in the Kansas primary election.

Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman has been among many national political observers following tonight's question in Kansas.

Update 8:35 p.m. | According to the Associated Press, Sam Graves has won the republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 6th Congressional District.

Update 8:18 p.m. |

Election results continue to pour in for races in both Kansas and Missouri.

KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen is monitoring the results for Amendment 2.

With over 120,000 votes counted, the Kansas Secretary of State is reporting 66% of the votes are "No" and 34% of the votes have been "Yes."

Update 8:06 p.m. | Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt won the republican nomination for governor on Tuesday night.

Schmidt will face incumbent Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in the general election on Nov. 8.

Update 7:55 p.m. | As the nation keeps an eye on the results of Amendment 2, another watch party hosted by Kansans 4 Freedom, a pro-choice group, has begun.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids attended the party.

Update 7:50 p.m. | Jeanna Repass, a democrat running for Kansas Secretary of State, made history on Tuesday night.

Repass, who ran unopposed in the democrat party, was the first African American and Latina woman.

"Today, Kansan voters made it possible for a little Afro-Latina girl born to a civil rights activist and Vietnam veteran to have a chance at becoming the next Chief Election Officer to protect the vote that her ancestors fought for," Repass said in statement.

Update 7:44 p.m. | Incumbent Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner released a statement after advancing to the General Election.

LaTurner, a republican, was uncontested in the republican party.

I am honored and grateful that Republicans across Eastern Kansas have put their faith in me to continue representing our shared conservative values. As I travel across the state, I consistently hear from hard-working families that President Biden’s agenda is just not working for them," LaTurner said. “America's economy is in a recession, the cost of living is through the roof, and the national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border is crushing our communities. Over the next 100 days, I will work tirelessly to make my case to voters as we fight to get our country back on track.”

Update 7:27 p.m. | A watch party hosted by Value Them Both, a pro-life group, has begun in Overland Park.

The group is projecting over 350 people to attend the party.

Update 7:23 p.m. | In a press conference, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab told reporters he's projecting a 50% voter turnout.

According to Clay Wirestone, with the Kansas Reflector, that was higher than the 36% originally projected.

Update 7:10 p.m. | Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly addressed Kansans after the completion of first term as governor.

Her full remarks can be watched below:

Update 7:00 p.m. | Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, who was uncontested in the democratic race for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, is holding a press conference as she awaits her opponent.

Watch below:

Update 5:26 p.m. |

It's a crowded field as several candidates who are both republican and democrat look to take Roy Blunt's vacant seat in the U.S. Senate.

Newsy political reporter Stephanie Liebergen breaks down what you need to know about the U.S. Missouri Senate race:

Update 4:40 p.m. | The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the source of Monday afternoon's text message blast to Kansas voters on Amendment 2 was a political action committee led by a former Kansas congressman.

The post says the PAC, identified as Do Right, is connected to former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp (R - Kansas).

On Monday, the user responsible for sending the texts was suspended from the platform used to send the texts.

So what exactly would Amendment 2 mean for Kansas?

KSHB 41 investigator Ryan Takeo breaks it down below:

Original story | It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.

In Kansas, all eyes are on the state as voters will decide whether or not to keep abortion as a constitutional right by voting on Amendment 2.

If Amendment 2 passes, it would remove the constitutional right to an abortion in Kansas.

If voters reject the amendment, it would remain a constitutional right in the state.

KSHB 41 News reported long lines in Mission, Kansas.

Jake Weller/KSHB Voters waiting in line to vote in Mission, Kansas.

In Missouri, the biggest race on the ballot is the U.S. Senate race.

KSHB 41 News is covering Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's watch party in the St. Louis area.

Schmitt is just one of several candidates eyeing the Senate seat that's vacant after Roy Blunt announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election.

KSHB 41 will cover all the key races throughout the day. This story will be updated.

—