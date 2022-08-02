ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Serena Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair hands out shirts, signs autographs at training camp

The excitement of Houston Texans training camp is contagious. The fans are back in greater numbers than they were in 2021, and it didn’t have as much to do with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as it did the pessimism surrounding the team. The Texans weren’t going to have a franchise quarterback on the field — but taking up salary cap space and a roster spot — the roster was bottom tier, and their solution at coach was a 65-year-old rookie who had never been as much as a coordinator in his nearly 30 years prior.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Texans RB Darius Anderson's Felony Burglary Case Dismissed

8:39 AM PT -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Sports it did, in fact, drop the case due to "insufficient evidence." "Following additional investigation, the burglary of a habitation charge against Darius Anderson has been dismissed," a DA spokesperson said. "There is insufficient evidence in this case, and as a result, we have a duty to dismiss it."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy