Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Expresses Confidence in Starting Role During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
A month ago, Jacoby Brissett was third in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order. But since the trade that sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, Brissett is likely the starter for the first part of the season. On Tuesday after practice...
‘I feel like we’re invisible’: Attorney Tony Buzbee rips NFL, DA over Deshaun Watson situation
The NFL’s situation with Deshaun Watson remains ongoing as the league works out its disciplinary measures for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer who represents many of Watson’s accusers, is fed up with how the league is handling it. Buzbee held a press conference following...
Texans DE Greenard Chasing Next Step
Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard has all the tools to succeed, and is working to sharpen them this summer.
Rockets Stephen Silas Makes Appearance At Texans Training Camp
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas took a moment to enjoy the Texans during training camp practice on Friday.
Texans make WR Chester Rogers signing official among 4 transactions
The Houston Texans processed the signing of receiver Chester Rogers Wednesday. The former Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans wideout is now a member of the club’s 90-man roster. As a corresponding move, the Texans waive-injured receiver Davion Davis. The former Hutto High School and Sam Houston State product was...
WATCH: Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair hands out shirts, signs autographs at training camp
The excitement of Houston Texans training camp is contagious. The fans are back in greater numbers than they were in 2021, and it didn’t have as much to do with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as it did the pessimism surrounding the team. The Texans weren’t going to have a franchise quarterback on the field — but taking up salary cap space and a roster spot — the roster was bottom tier, and their solution at coach was a 65-year-old rookie who had never been as much as a coordinator in his nearly 30 years prior.
Texans RB Darius Anderson's Felony Burglary Case Dismissed
8:39 AM PT -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Sports it did, in fact, drop the case due to "insufficient evidence." "Following additional investigation, the burglary of a habitation charge against Darius Anderson has been dismissed," a DA spokesperson said. "There is insufficient evidence in this case, and as a result, we have a duty to dismiss it."
