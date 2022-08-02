New Hampshire State Police detective takes stand in Zhukovskyy trial

Read on www.westernmassnews.com
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Defense attorney says lead motorcyclist was drunk and is at fault in New Hampshire crash that killed 7
On Thursday, the defense began their case in the trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Defense attorneys claimed that the lead Jarhead Club motorcyclist was at fault in the gruesome 2019 crash. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent...
3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say one of the four suspects accused of a kidnapping in Springfield is also the same person who turned up dead in Bennington a couple of days later. According to police, Jesse LaFlam, 49, of Springfield; Christopher Merritt, 40, of Springfield; Zachary Russell,...
Search continues for Springfield man wanted in connection to Vermont murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield man is wanted in connection with a murder in Vermont. Police said he is on the run and is believed to be back in our area. 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield is believed to be armed and dangerous and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Defense begins presenting case in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial
(WGGB/WSHM) - The defense in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial called its first witness this afternoon. New Hampshire resident Adam Bartley testified he saw the truck while driving prior to the crash. [Attorney: Did you see any swerving by that truck?]. Bartley: “I did not.”. [Attorney: Did you see it...
Feds: Holyoke man illegally possesed machine guns, unregistered guns
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is in custody after an investigation by local and federal law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 56-year-old Daniel Augusto has been indicted on charges including one count of unlawful possession of machine guns, six counts of unlawful possession of unregistered firearms, and one count of making false statements to federal agents.
Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was shot dead inside of a Bennington apartment on Wednesday, and the incident has shaken up the community.
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
RANDOLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continued on Wednesday. The West Springfield truck driver is accused of crashing into a group of motorcycle riders in New Hampshire, killing seven of them and injuring many more. Western Massachusetts resident Joshua Morin from Dalton, who was seriously injured in...
Police pursue suspected Palmer dirt bike thieves
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. “Walked back through the kitchen and heard one of the dirt bikes being started on the other side of the...
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested two people in Springfield who they said were involved in methamphetamine distribution. On Monday, 41-year-old Ernest Fickling and 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder were taken into custody. Police said that in their State Street apartment, investigators found nearly 2,500 grams of “crystal rock”...
Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash
There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. Drought conditions creating challenges for Florence winery. Updated: 7 hours ago. The heat we’ve seen in recent weeks is impacting crops in western Massachusetts...
Retired prosecutor honored with bench installation at Children’s Advocacy Center
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police told Western Mass...
Westfield Police identify attempted robbery suspects
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau has been able to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28. According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28. Once...
Mass. State Police locate missing Palmer woman
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have found a Palmer woman after they issued a Silver Alert for her Tuesday evening. Police said that they have located 73-year-old Rae Banigan of Palmer and that she is safe. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
