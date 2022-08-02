ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady

After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Sam Williams Is Showing Out In Cowboys’ Camp

Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions on the Cowboys’ defense. Who would be the starting defensive end opposite of Demarcus Lawrence? The Cowboys had multiple guys to choose from, but Dorance Armstrong was the favorite heading into camp. He might still be the favorite, but second-round pick Sam Williams makes the decision difficult. His performance at camp so far has been extremely impresive.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

