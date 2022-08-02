Read on www.kcra.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Related
1 man dead in Stockton double shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle. The...
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
KCRA.com
Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
Officials identify man killed in San Joaquin County shooting Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been identified as the victim in a Friday homicide that was investigated in an agricultural area of San Joaquin County just east of the city of Stockton. Jaime Acevedo Vega Jr., 25, was identified Thursday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's...
Police say 19-year-old shot, killed while driving
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed while he was driving on Thursday. The shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police said he and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by gunfire, and first responders at the scene found them inside the car. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery
(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 People Killed 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
An incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol after a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The crash happened near the Capital City Freeway in the Ben Ali neighbourhood. The crash killed 2 individuals and one is critically injured.
Fairfield crash involving big rig leaves seven people injured
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Fairfield involving a jackknifed big rig injured multiple people Thursday afternoon. The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 80, to the west of Manuel Campos Parkway. How the crash happened is not known, but several cars were involved. Officials said four people were treated […]
Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family wants to know who killed Vallejo father of 4 nearly 15 years ago
VALLEJO, Calif. - It's been almost 15 years since a Vallejo father of four was shot and killed while walking to the store during one summer night. And his family hopes generating new interest in this cold case will bring answers and justice. "Cold cases are hard. Everybody forgets about...
Motorcyclist who died last weekend after leading CHP on pursuit in Lodi identified
(BCN) — A 31-year-old motorcyclist who died last weekend after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that led to a crash in Lodi has been identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office. Rodolfo Jaime Acevedo, of Stockton, succumbed to his injuries Sunday at San Joaquin General Hospital. California Highway Patrol officials said […]
KCRA.com
Person dies after hit by train in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person died Wednesday night after they were hit by a train in Sacramento. The crash happened at Sutter's Landing Regional Park. A KCRA 3 photojournalist spotted a body near the tracks and investigators at the scene. It is unknown what led to the crash and...
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court. Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a...
Comments / 0