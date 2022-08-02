ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

ABC10

1 man dead in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle. The...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KCRA.com

Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tracy, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Police say 19-year-old shot, killed while driving

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed while he was driving on Thursday.  The shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police said he and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by gunfire, and first responders at the scene found them inside the car. The […]
STOCKTON, CA
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Fairfield crash involving big rig leaves seven people injured

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Fairfield involving a jackknifed big rig injured multiple people Thursday afternoon.  The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 80, to the west of Manuel Campos Parkway. How the crash happened is not known, but several cars were involved.  Officials said four people were treated […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Person dies after hit by train in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person died Wednesday night after they were hit by a train in Sacramento. The crash happened at Sutter's Landing Regional Park. A KCRA 3 photojournalist spotted a body near the tracks and investigators at the scene. It is unknown what led to the crash and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court. Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a...
FAIRFIELD, CA

