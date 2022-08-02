ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Board Directs Staff to Step Up Relocation Efforts at Oasis Mobile Home Park

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Thermal, CA
Local
California Government
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation

In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jeffries
KESQ News Channel 3

New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy

The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION

Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line

The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Water Contamination#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#The Board Of Supervisors
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living

A digital story map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin details the cost of living in Los Angeles. Titled “L.A.’s Cost of Living Crisis,” the website examines the impact of inflation and the high cost of living on working families. It also outlines recommended actions that local leaders can take.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside to discuss redistricting

Riverside will discuss redistricting at a series of public meetings and workshops starting this month. The first session is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall before the city council’s Inclusiveness, Community Engagement, and Governmental Processes Committee, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Housing
mynewsla.com

Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Task Force Takes Down Cannabis Grow at Former Hemp Farm

A hemp farm converted to a marijuana cultivation site was raided northwest of San Jacinto, where over 30,000 cannabis plants were seized, authorities said Tuesday. Personnel from the Riverside County Cannabis Regulation Task Force, including District Attorney’s Office investigators, Corona, Hemet and Riverside police officers, as well as sheriffs deputies, conducted the raid at the end of last week in the 18700 block of Bridge Street, near Mystic Lake.
SAN JACINTO, CA
irei.com

Meridian and CAI invest in 850MW power plant in California

Meridian Clean Energy, a power project owner and developer enabling a decarbonized future energy system, has forged a strategic partnership with Climate Adaptive Infrastructure (CAI), an investment firm funding low-carbon energy, water and transport infrastructure. The partners have made their first investment with the acquisition of a 25 percent interest...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy