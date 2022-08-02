For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

Read on www.wnmufm.org
MDOC changing wardens at UP prisons
MARQUETTE, MI— The wardens of three Upper Peninsula prisons are switching places. The Michigan Department of Corrections says Cathy Bauman, the current warden at Newberry, will be assigned as warden at the Alger Correctional Facility. Sarah Schroeder, current warden at Alger, will be assigned as warden at the Marquette Branch Prison. Erica Huss, current warden at Marquette, will be assigned as warden at the Newberry Correctional Facility.
Downstate woman arrested in Keweenaw drug investigation
MOHAWK, MI— A Dodgeville, Michigan woman has been arrested for delivering drugs in the Keweenaw. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say the 33-year-old is charged with delivery of meth and delivery of Adderall. The arrest is connected to the execution of search warrants in Mohawk on...
L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge
BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
