For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

MARQUETTE, MI— The wardens of three Upper Peninsula prisons are switching places. The Michigan Department of Corrections says Cathy Bauman, the current warden at Newberry, will be assigned as warden at the Alger Correctional Facility. Sarah Schroeder, current warden at Alger, will be assigned as warden at the Marquette Branch Prison. Erica Huss, current warden at Marquette, will be assigned as warden at the Newberry Correctional Facility.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO