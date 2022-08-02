Brush Fire Burning Near Freeway Interchange in Pomona Area

Read on mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Residence in Mar Vista Area
A vehicle crashed into a two-story residence in the Mar Vista area Friday, and firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire at the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The vehicle came to...
Person Critically Injured In Four-Vehicle Collision in Reseda
A person critically injured in a four-vehicle collision in Reseda was being treated at a regional trauma center early Friday. The person was trapped in a vehicle that was overturned and freed by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters, department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. The vehicle knocked down a utility pole,...
First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40...
6 Killed, 8 Injured When Speeding Mercedes Runs Light in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
At Least 70 Residents Displaced After Fire at Moreno Valley Apartment Complex
At least 70 people were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire partially destroyed a Moreno Valley apartment complex. Riverside County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 6:55 p.m. to the 13200 block of Heacock Street, near Moreno Valley Community Park, on what was initially reported as a fire in the attic of a two-story commercial building, according to a department statement.
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Construction Employee Killed in South Los Angeles Identified
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves At Least One Injured
A shooting outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena Thursday left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard at 10:12 a.m. on a report of a shooting took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
Woman Hit by SUV in Long Beach Dies at Hospital
A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported. On Wednesday, authorities were...
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m. roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor...
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Victim of Deadly Shooting in Paramount Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
Scattered Thunderstorms Surface in Mountains, Deserts of Riverside County
Thunderstorms were building in the mountains around Idyllwild and parts of the Coachella Valley Thursday as monsoonal moisture drifted through the region. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch due to the instability. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. into the overnight hours and encompasses the Anza Valley, Coachella, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Palm Springs, the San Gorgonio Pass and surrounding locations.
