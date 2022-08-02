For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

Read on www.knau.org
Fontest to face Finchem in secretary of state election
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state. Additional returns released Thursday night show Fontes is so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots give Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark...
Lake leads in Arizona governor race, still too close to call
Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are in a narrow battle for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s governor Wednesday morning. Early results show Lake, a former TV news anchor, narrowly leading developer Robson. Robson initially pulled ahead Tuesday night, but Lake later surged with votes cast on Election Day.
Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona
While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.
Lake's lead grows in Republican governor primary
Kari Lake has declared herself the winner in the Republican race for governor, but election officials say the race is still too close to call. The former television news anchor is narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson Thursday morning. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring...
Pivotal races for Arizona governor, US Senate on Tuesday’s primary ballot
Arizona is among five states holding primary elections today. The results in the highly contested battleground are some of the most closely watched in the nation during this year’s election cycle. Open races are being held for three of Arizona’s top statewide offices. All feature Donald Trump-backed Republicans who...
Navajo Nation voters narrow presidential field to Nez and Nygren
Voters on the Navajo Nation cast ballots Tuesday for several offices including tribal president. They narrowed a field of 15 candidates to just two—incumbent President Jonathan Nez and previous vice-presidential candidate Buu Nygren. KNAU’s Sakya Calsoyas was at the polling place in the community of Tolani Lake and spoke with voters and candidates.
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
Finchem wins GOP nod to oversee elections
An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates...
In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly may sail through primary, but not reelection
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the incumbent Democrat who won in 2018 with 48% of the vote, is expected to win her primary on Tuesday against Democrat Richard Karnowski, but the November election could be a different story. The race for governor is considered a tossup, according to the non-partisan Cook...
