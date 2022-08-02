ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
TheWrap

Kasee Calabrese Named EVP and CFO of Endeavor Content

Kasee Calabrese has been tapped for the dual roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer at Endeavor Content. The finance executive previously served as EVP of Global Finance at AMC Networks. In her newly created senior leadership position, Calabrese will be responsible for the TV and film studio’s...
The Associated Press

Tapestry, Inc. Announces Retirement of COO Tom Glaser; Scott Roe Appointed to Dual Role of CFO & COO

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Tom Glaser, 61, the Company’s Chief Operations Officer, has decided to retire. To ensure a seamless transition, he will remain with the Company until October 1 st. Effective immediately, and in keeping with Tapestry’s succession planning, Scott Roe, who has been Chief Financial Officer since June 2021, will take on additional responsibility as Chief Operating Officer.
americanmilitarynews.com

Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter

Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
Defense One

Lockheed Martin Doubles Ventures Fund as It Hunts for Future Tech Startups

Defense giant Lockheed Martin doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million as it looks to increase investments in startups. The money will be used to invest in new companies and to boost investments in companies already funded through the venture fund, said Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.
WWD

Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
The Associated Press

Industry Veteran Alan Stein Joins HealthEdge as Chief Commercial Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- HealthEdge announced today that veteran Alan Stein has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for go-to-market strategy, customer growth, and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform. Stein brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology to HealthEdge, with a strong emphasis on marketing, strategy, commercialization, customer success, and corporate development.
The Associated Press

CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Neiman President, JD Sports and XPO Name CEOs, C-Suite Moves for Torrid, Tapestry, ThredUp

Click here to read the full article. Retail JD Sports Fashion JD Sports Fashion, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced that Régis Schultz was appointed as the company’s new CEO, following an extensive executive global search process. It is expected that Régis will join JD in September, at which time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties to Régis during a short transitionary period. Smith will then resume her former role as senior independent director on the board. Most recently, Schultz was president of retail at Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate that is partner to companies across the...
The Associated Press

Shift4 Appoints Nancy Disman as Chief Financial Officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Disman to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005266/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
