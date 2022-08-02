ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Massive recall issued for protein shakes

By Stephanie Raymond
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JNjO_0h2FA38e00

A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

The recall from Lyons Magnus includes 53 beverage products due to possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The company said the recall is voluntary, and no illnesses or complaints related to the products have been reported.

The recall includes certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids.

The 53 products were distributed nationally and sold under several different brand names, including: Premier Protein, Glucerna, MRE, Oatly, Stumptown, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms, Imperial and Pirq.

A full list of recalled products with lot numbers and photos is posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Anyone with a recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Lyons Magnus said a preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Cronobacter infection can be serious for older people and people whose immune systems are weakened by illnesses or conditions, such as HIV, organ transplants, or cancer. Cronobacter infections are often very serious and often fatal for babies.

Cronobacter sakazakii was linked to a massive baby formula recall in February that was triggered after multiple infants were sickened and two infants died. The FDA said Cronobacter infection may have contributed to the cause of death for both patients.

Lyons Magnus said its recall does not include products intended for infants.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein#Bacteria#Organ Transplants#Dairy#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
The Independent

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements recalled over possible contamination

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
848
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy