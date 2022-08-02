Massive recall issued for protein shakes

A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

The recall from Lyons Magnus includes 53 beverage products due to possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The company said the recall is voluntary, and no illnesses or complaints related to the products have been reported.

The recall includes certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids.

The 53 products were distributed nationally and sold under several different brand names, including: Premier Protein, Glucerna, MRE, Oatly, Stumptown, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms, Imperial and Pirq.

A full list of recalled products with lot numbers and photos is posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Anyone with a recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Lyons Magnus said a preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Cronobacter infection can be serious for older people and people whose immune systems are weakened by illnesses or conditions, such as HIV, organ transplants, or cancer. Cronobacter infections are often very serious and often fatal for babies.

Cronobacter sakazakii was linked to a massive baby formula recall in February that was triggered after multiple infants were sickened and two infants died. The FDA said Cronobacter infection may have contributed to the cause of death for both patients.

Lyons Magnus said its recall does not include products intended for infants.

