AC Milan team to beat in Serie A, rivals gear up to try and knock off defending champs

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic
The Blues have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old's services as their need to sign a centreback grows.
Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals he won’t sign African players any more over losing them to Afcon
NAPOLI will no longer sign African players over fears of losing them to the African Cup of Nations, the club's owner and president has said. Aurelio De Laurentiis declared Napoli would no longer sign players from Africa unless they agree not to play for their nation during Afcon. During a...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
Liverpool players not involved in the World Cup will jet off to Dubai for their winter break... as Jurgen Klopp aims to keep stars including Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz match fit ahead of the second half of the season
Liverpool players not involved in the upcoming Qatar World Cup will still be heading to the middle-east this winter as part of the club's winter training camp taking place in Dubai. Jurgen Klopp will lose roughly eight to ten of his first-team stars for the World Cup beginning in November,...
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Tottenham Premier League 2022-23 season preview, predictions: Is best of the rest enough for Antonio Conte?
A year ago the sky was falling in along the Tottenham High Road. After months of false starts, rejections and fan protests, they had appointed a manager in Nuno Espirito Santo who was about as popular as Ann Veal in the Bluth household. Him? Harry Kane had had enough and was determined to do what was best for his career i.e. play somewhere else. A season of Europa Conference League football held no appeal whatsoever.
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
Ademola Lookman: Atalanta sign Nigeria forward from RB Leipzig
Italian Serie A club Atalanta have signed Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old former England youth international, who scored eight goals in 42 appearances on loan at Leicester City last season, has agreed a four-year contract. After struggling to settle...
Report: Jose Mourinho makes last minute move to hijack deal for ‘amazing’ Spurs player
Tottenham have been trying to get rid of Japhet Tanganga all summer with the defender heavily linked with a move to AC Milan. It was reported earlier this week that the player has reached an agreement with AC Milan ,but Spurs’ demands were becoming an obstacle. However, according to Il Tempo (page 16, July 31, 2022), AS Roma are reportedly eying to hijack the AC Milan deal for Tanganga. And now, Milan News has reported that ‘in the last few hours’ Mourinho’s Roma has approached Spurs for the Englishman.
Erik ten Hag on if Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United vs. Brighton: 'We will see'
The transfer saga involving Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hover over new manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Sunday's Premier League season opener versus Brighton and Hove Albion that will occur at Old Trafford. Most recently, Ten Hag blasted both Ronaldo and teammate Diogo Dalot after the pair...
John Elkann doesn’t believe Juventus are Scudetto favourites
The leader of the Agnelli Family John Elkann believes Inter Milan and not Juventus is the strongest team in Serie A this season. The Bianconeri didn’t win a trophy in the last campaign, and they have bolstered their squad with some new players. Inter won the Super Cup and...
Erik Ten Hag Gave A Staggering 23 Debuts To Ajax Academy Players, Where Are They Now?
Erik ten Hag gave 23 Ajax academy players their debut during his five years as manager and some of them have already achieved great things in the game. The 52-year-old's track record with youth caught the attention of Manchester United and they announced him as their new manager back in April.
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5m deal for Lille and Belgium midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee of 40m euros (£33.5m) including add-ons for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. The Hammers are looking to bolster manager David Moyes' squad before a second consecutive European campaign. However, the deal for Onana, 20, is not completed yet and personal terms are still to...
Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech At Manchester United
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag now reportedly wants to add former player and current Chelsea squad player, Hakim Ziyech to his squad at Old Trafford this summer claims a new report.
Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
