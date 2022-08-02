Regional Silver Alert canceled after Houston man diagnosed with Alzheimer's found

Read on www.fox26houston.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Teen found shot to death on sidewalk in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive. Police say the teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment...
fox26houston.com
Woman ambushed, shot to death in Houston while walking back from store: HPD
HOUSTON - A 21-year-old woman was ambushed and shot to death while she was walking back from a corner store on Houston’s south side, police say. The deadly shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street. Police say a female suspect hid between two...
fox26houston.com
Galveston golf cart crash victims: Police release names of 2 children, 2 adults
GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police released the names of two children and two adults who investigators say died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart over the weekend. Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur. All...
fox26houston.com
Man killed by speeding vehicle in west Houston, search underway for driver
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a hit and driver after police say a man was killed in west Houston Saturday night. It happened in the 6400 block of Westheimer Rd. a little after 11 p.m. when police received a call of a man hit by a car. Witnesses...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in the back while someone tried to rob him, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back by someone who attempted to rob him in northwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister. According to police, the man, in...
fox26houston.com
Authorities fatally shot man who fired shots after chase in NW Harris Co.: sheriff
Authorities fatally shot a man who fired shots after a chase early Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says. According to the sheriff, the incident began around 3:20 a.m. with a report of a drive-by shooting in the 11100 block of Cora. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, and...
fox26houston.com
Conroe community shows support for family of 3-year-old who drowned
CONROE, TX - A Conroe family is turning tragedy into an opportunity to save lives after losing their 3-year-old, Camilla Cannon, who drowned in a pool in mid-July. PREVIOUS: Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life. Camilla's parents held a day of celebration...
fox26houston.com
Hitchcock PD officer shoots suspect after getting hit by car during chase
HITCHCOCK, Texas - A Hitchcock PD officer was hospitalized overnight Sunday after getting hit by a suspect's vehicle during a chase. It happened around 1:15 a.m. with a chase between the Hitchcock PD and a white Dodge Challenger on Hwy 6 near FM 2004. The unidentified male driver was heading north on Gulf Freeway, officials said, and eventually stopped on I-45 and Monroe, but fled from officers again.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
fox26houston.com
Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque
HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
fox26houston.com
Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston
HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
fox26houston.com
Houston lawyers to perform musical comedy for charity at the Hobby Center
HOUSTON - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been fortunate enough to see a number of things returning, one of them is being able to enjoy a night out at the theater. And after a brief hiatus, Night Court, an all-lawyer theater company in Houston is bringing their annual musical comedy back to the Hobby Center.
fox26houston.com
HISD Superintendent says school police 'not prepared' for active shooter
Houston ISD superintendent says police department ‘not prepared’ of active shooter situation. A number of parents and students say they have several safety concerns, particularly after hearing the Houston ISD school superintendent say "if there was an active shooter in HISD our police department is not prepared." HOUSTON...
fox26houston.com
Sherman Desselle
A Louisiana native, Sherman Desselle is excited to call Houston his new home. His journey to becoming a Murrow Award-winning journalist is unique. Sherman graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where he studied music and theatre. He moved back to his hometown of Alexandria and worked in a neighborhood grocery store deli until he figured out his next move. One day he sparked a conversation with a customer as he prepared their order. This customer happened to be the content manager for KALB News Channel 5.
fox26houston.com
North Houston Studio offers event, photography space and more
According to census data, Black business owners make up 10 percent of businesses in the U.S. Black Business Month (August) was created to bring attention to those businesses and grow their customer base. Fox 26’s Chelsea Edwards spotlights North Houston Studio created by husband and wife Tre'Voy and Dannie Kelly. They credit the photography community with being able to expand to three locations that also serve as event spaces and feature makeup stations, dressing rooms, lounge furniture, and more. https://www.northhoustonstudio.com/
fox26houston.com
Catching up with the legendary Garth Brooks in Houston ahead of last stop on North American tour
HOUSTON - Garth Brooks remains the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with $157 million in album sales, so when he allows one on one interviews with the media, you know he’s one of the good guys. Reporter Coco Dominguez spoke with the...
fox26houston.com
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products
August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
fox26houston.com
Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?
Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas. With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder...
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
