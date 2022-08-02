Regional Silver Alert canceled after Houston man diagnosed with Alzheimer's found

A Louisiana native, Sherman Desselle is excited to call Houston his new home. His journey to becoming a Murrow Award-winning journalist is unique. Sherman graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where he studied music and theatre. He moved back to his hometown of Alexandria and worked in a neighborhood grocery store deli until he figured out his next move. One day he sparked a conversation with a customer as he prepared their order. This customer happened to be the content manager for KALB News Channel 5.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO