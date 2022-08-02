ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Regional Silver Alert canceled after Houston man diagnosed with Alzheimer's found

By Ronnie Marley
fox26houston.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Teen found shot to death on sidewalk in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive. Police say the teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston golf cart crash victims: Police release names of 2 children, 2 adults

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police released the names of two children and two adults who investigators say died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart over the weekend. Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur. All...
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Conroe community shows support for family of 3-year-old who drowned

CONROE, TX - A Conroe family is turning tragedy into an opportunity to save lives after losing their 3-year-old, Camilla Cannon, who drowned in a pool in mid-July. PREVIOUS: Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life. Camilla's parents held a day of celebration...
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Hitchcock PD officer shoots suspect after getting hit by car during chase

HITCHCOCK, Texas - A Hitchcock PD officer was hospitalized overnight Sunday after getting hit by a suspect's vehicle during a chase. It happened around 1:15 a.m. with a chase between the Hitchcock PD and a white Dodge Challenger on Hwy 6 near FM 2004. The unidentified male driver was heading north on Gulf Freeway, officials said, and eventually stopped on I-45 and Monroe, but fled from officers again.
HITCHCOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Saylynn Lane#Subaru Forester
fox26houston.com

Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque

HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston

HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston lawyers to perform musical comedy for charity at the Hobby Center

HOUSTON - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been fortunate enough to see a number of things returning, one of them is being able to enjoy a night out at the theater. And after a brief hiatus, Night Court, an all-lawyer theater company in Houston is bringing their annual musical comedy back to the Hobby Center.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

HISD Superintendent says school police 'not prepared' for active shooter

Houston ISD superintendent says police department ‘not prepared’ of active shooter situation. A number of parents and students say they have several safety concerns, particularly after hearing the Houston ISD school superintendent say "if there was an active shooter in HISD our police department is not prepared." HOUSTON...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sherman Desselle

A Louisiana native, Sherman Desselle is excited to call Houston his new home. His journey to becoming a Murrow Award-winning journalist is unique. Sherman graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where he studied music and theatre. He moved back to his hometown of Alexandria and worked in a neighborhood grocery store deli until he figured out his next move. One day he sparked a conversation with a customer as he prepared their order. This customer happened to be the content manager for KALB News Channel 5.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

North Houston Studio offers event, photography space and more

According to census data, Black business owners make up 10 percent of businesses in the U.S. Black Business Month (August) was created to bring attention to those businesses and grow their customer base. Fox 26’s Chelsea Edwards spotlights North Houston Studio created by husband and wife Tre'Voy and Dannie Kelly. They credit the photography community with being able to expand to three locations that also serve as event spaces and feature makeup stations, dressing rooms, lounge furniture, and more. https://www.northhoustonstudio.com/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products

August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy