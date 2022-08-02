ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

By Sam Gringlas
 3 days ago
The Guardian

Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger

Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
AGRICULTURE
deseret.com

Is this heat climate change or just weather?

We’ve all seen the doomsday headlines: London experienced its highest-ever recorded temperatures this week. Last month, Yellowstone flooded in a way never seen before. And two of the four hottest recorded days in Salt Lake City history have occurred over the past two summers, including in recent weeks. Regardless of political beliefs around climate change, it’s obvious that changes are happening — and somewhat rapidly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
One Green Planet

Biden Blames Oil Refineries in Northeast For Giving Him and Others Cancer

In a speech about the climate crisis, Biden blamed oil refineries in the Northeast for giving him and others he grew up with cancer. Biden spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, about how oil refineries in Pennsylvania would drift over to his hometown of Claymont, Delaware. “The first frost, you knew what...
CLAYMONT, DE
The Atlantic

The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work

First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Australia passes landmark climate bill to cut emissions by 43% by 2030

Australia's House of Representatives has passed the federal government's bill by 89 votes to 55 to cut the country's emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. Why it matters: The landmark bill enshrines into law the Labor government's election pledge for the world's driest inhabited continent, where fossil-fuel exports have been in high demand in recent years as Australians faced a series of climate-change related extreme weather events — from deadly wildfires to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor

A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States.The Southern Nuclear Operating Co. hopes in October to begin loading fuel into its third reactor at Plant Vogtle, near Waynesboro, Tom Fanning, CEO of Southern Nuclear's parent company, Atlanta-based Southern Co, said last week.Andrea Veil, director of the NRC’s Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation, said inspectors “independently verified that Vogtle Unit 3 has been properly built...
GEORGIA STATE
MarketRealist

Carbon Dioxide Shortage: Beer Supply Hit Amid Lack of CO2

Beer companies have been grappling with a carbon dioxide shortage, which is hurting production and leading to fears of a beer shortage in the U.S. Why is there a CO2 shortage in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. Carbon dioxide shortage reports are coming at a time when the overall supply...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs

Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
AGRICULTURE

