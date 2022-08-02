Rapides Parish school employees official first day of school

Read on www.kalb.com
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish School Board Prepares for the Upcoming School Year
Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, with members Doug Brandon, David Detz, Shad Stewart and Lisa Thompson absent. The Board voted to approve the Edmentum Program Curriculum for the 2022-2023 School Year, and to accept a bid of $72,000 for a 2017 Activity bus for Hicks High School.
kalb.com
4-day students head back to school in Beauregard Parish
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Students are heading back to some schools in Beauregard Parish today, Aug. 3, 2022. Schools operating on a 4-day schedule, like those in Merryville and Singer, are opening back up today for the first day of class. COVID Policy. This year, schools are hoping to keep...
Natchez Democrat
Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
kalb.com
RPSB launches ‘Reading Revival’ program to increase literacy rates
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has unveiled a new literacy outreach program kicking off in August. The Reading Revival program aims to tackle the issue of illiteracy among students in Rapides Parish. According to the school board, only 43% of Rapides Parish students pass literacy standards by the third grade, which is actually 5% higher than the state average.
klax-tv.com
Rapides Parish Library to host a back-to-school bash
On August 6, 2022, your Rapides Parish Library Pineville area branches will team up to host the annual Back-to-School Bash. The event will have a variety of fun activities while preparing students for educational success and begins at 9:00 a.m. inside the Kees Park Community Center on Highway 28 East in Pineville.
kalb.com
State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system
State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system
kalb.com
Free back-to-school hairdos for Cenla students
Free back-to-school hairdos for Cenla students
kalb.com
Register for The Rapides Foundation’s 2022 Symposium
The following has been provided by The Rapides Foundation. Registration is open for The Rapides Foundation’s ninth annual Symposium, which will focus on early childhood literacy and feature Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell sharing his personal story about the transformational power of reading. The event will be at 3:30...
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
kalb.com
Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
Deputies searching for 3 Concordia Parish inmate escapees
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, around 1:30 AM, three pre-trial inmates walked away from the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, La. The three inmates were identified as 31-year-old Ryan McKinney, 25-year-old Carlos Ramos, and 32-year-old Thor N. Teal. According […]
kalb.com
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History

This year's legislative session in Baton Rouge also looked to provide for service members, specifically the Louisiana National Guardsmen with disability claims. District 27 Representative Mike Johnson, who authored legislation to do that, joined us on Louisiana Latest to discuss the legislation.
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Concordia Parish Correctional employee has been arrested following an escape. The sheriff’s office says Patrick Moreno knowingly confirmed an incorrect headcount after three non-violent inmates escaped on Aug. 1, 2022. The sheriff’s office says it led to a delay in officials identifying the...
kalb.com
Tioga’s fishing duo hoping to hook a national championship
Tioga's fishing duo hoping to hook a national championship
theleesvilleleader.com
Rural Vernon Parish residents lobby for broadband access
Residents in Anacoco and Hornbeck are fighting to bring fiber internet access to their homes amid pushback from local providers. As state representatives and municipal leaders battle to bring connectivity to underserved communities across the state, the two communities in Vernon Parish are facing protests from Suddenlink representatives who claim they already provide those services to the area.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests individual wanted in porch package theft
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the theft of a package from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street Tuesday afternoon. Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of theft under $1,000. The...
kalb.com
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster. Using planes for agricultural...
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
