Rapides Parish school employees official first day of school

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has unveiled a new literacy outreach program kicking off in August. The Reading Revival program aims to tackle the issue of illiteracy among students in Rapides Parish. According to the school board, only 43% of Rapides Parish students pass literacy standards by the third grade, which is actually 5% higher than the state average.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO